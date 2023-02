According to Arizton, More than 32 Million Units of Baby Monitors are Forecasted to be Sold in the Next 6 Years; The Baby Monitors Market to Reach USD 4 Billion by 2028

CHICAGO, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the global baby monitor market will grow at a CAGR of 15.45% from 2022 to 2028. Growing demand for smart baby monitors, an increase in tech-savvy millennial parents, a rising shift towards smart homes, and development in Li-ion batteries are the key industry trends in the market. Dorel Industries, Motorola Mobility, Vtech, Lorex Technology, and Summer Infant are the key players in the global baby monitor market.

Baby Monitor Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028

Millennials tend to be more tech-savvy and knowledgeable. The new-age millennial parents are adopting smart technology for their babies. The modern parenting trend is also transforming nurseries into connected data centers. Millennials are a generation who are more accustomed to data, metrics, and real-time information in everyday life. Over the past 3-4 years, technology has become more obvious in parenting, where monitoring the baby's health in real-time has been a breakthrough. Despite the new monitoring technologies being expensive and not a mandatory feature, millennial parents get more excited about adopting them to make their parenting more convenient and are the early technology adopters in the market.

Market Size and Forecast are Projected in:

Value ($ Billion)

Volume (Units)

Global Baby Monitor Market Report Scope

Market Size (2028) USD 4.25 Billion Market Size (2022) USD 1.79 Billion CAGR (2022-2028) 15.45 % Market Size by Shipments (2028) 32 Million Units Historic Year 2015-2021 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segmentation Products, Transmission, Type, Distribution, and Geography Geographical Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Countries Covered The US, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Poland, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, the Rest of Latin America, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, The UAE, Turkey, and Egypt Key Leading Players Dorel Industries, Motorola Mobility, Vtech, Lorex Technology, Summer Infant, Koninklijke Philips, Samsung Electronics, Foscam, iBaby Labs, Hanwha Techwin, The Holding Angelcare, Hisense, Mayborn Group, Snuza International, iBabyGuard International, infanttech, Jablotron, MonDevices, Nanit, Owlet Baby Care, Respisense, Safetosleep, Evoz, eufy, Miku, Infant Optics, MOBI Technologies, Panasonic Corporation, Procter & Gamble, Levana, Baby Delight, Invidyo, FaceLake, HelloBaby, Eastman Kodak Company, Arlo, Lollipop, Cubo Ai, CasaCam, and Wyze Labs Market Dynamics · Growing Concerns Towards Child Safety · High Penetration of Smartphones · Internet Shaping Consumer Buying Behaviour · Increasing Number of Nuclear Families · Declining Infant Mortality Rates · A Surge in The Number of Employed Parents & Women Employment



Market Trends

Growing Adoption of Smart homes increasing the demand for baby monitor devices. People are shifting toward smart homes, and their appetite for IoT and smart home technologies is growing. People want to digitalize their homes taking additional safety measures for their infants with IoT technologies. IoT technology in smart baby monitors allows parents to look for their children. People have started moving toward smart baby monitors for convenience and ease in caring for their children. This trend has boosted the demand for interactive baby monitor market. Demand for smart homes and baby monitors is expected to rise from millennial parents in the US, Germany, China, and France. However, a lack of awareness of smart devices in emerging economies is currently hindering the demand for smart devices. Nonetheless, with the growing adoption of smart devices, especially in urban areas, it is plausible to encourage more people to choose interactive baby monitors.

The advent of li-ion batteries has reshaped the face of the baby monitor industry. It has also contributed to the origin and extension of new product ranges in the battery-operated categories that can signify the accessories market for baby monitors. One of the most significant growth drivers in the baby monitors industry over the last decade has been the introduction of Li-ion batteries. Several batteries for greater backup capacity developments have been created in response to the growing need for long-lasting battery life. This has significantly increased Li-ion battery performance and efficiency. Energy density, charging pace, cyclability, safety, and stability has also improved. Though replacing Li-ion batteries will cost 10%-49% more, the need for powerful Li-ion batteries for baby monitors gives rise to the demand. It thus allows the baby monitors the market to grow and expand.

Several customers prefer to shop online for the convenience that online shopping offers. This trend has encouraged many companies to focus on the internet-savvy customer segment and venture into the omnichannel retail format. Moreover, this business mode also saves online retailers operating costs, thereby increasing their profitability. Vendors like Owlet and Nanit post their customer reviews, engaging parenting stories, and informative blogs on their websites to encourage informed purchase decisions. The growth of online baby care products has been a major driver in Southeast Asian countries in the past five years. Alongside baby products, such as diapers and foods, baby monitors are considered one of the region's fastest-selling segments, which forces the vendors to have an online presence and distribution. The significance of price sensitivity is highlighted in the e-commerce section that promotes price transparency in baby care products, including monitors.

Key Company Profiles

Dorel Industries

Motorola Mobility

VTech

Lorex Technology

Summer Infant

Koninklijke Philips

Samsung Electronics

Foscam

iBaby Labs

Hanwha Techwin

The Holding Angelcare

Hisense

Mayborn Group

Snuza International

iBabyGuard International

infanttech

Jablotron

MonDevices

Nanit

Owlet Baby Care

Respisense

Safetosleep

Evoz

eufy

Miku

Infant Optics

MOBI Technologies

Panasonic Corporation

Procter & Gamble

Levana

Baby Delight

Invidyo

FaceLake

HelloBaby

Eastman Kodak Company

Arlo

Lollipop

Cubo Ai

CasaCam

Wyze Labs

Market Segmentation

Products

Audio & Video

Movement Monitor

Under-The-Mattress



Diaper Attachment



Smart Wearables

Audio Only

Transmission

Analog

Digital

Type

Conventional

Smart

Distribution

Offline

Online

Geography

North America

The US



Canada

Europe

The UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Netherlands



Poland

APAC

China



Japan



South Korea



India



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina



The Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



South Africa



The UAE



Turkey



Egypt

About Us:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

