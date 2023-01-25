According to Arizton, Portable Ultrasound Market is Set to Reach USD 2 Billion, Growing at a CAGR of 7% During 2022-2028; GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips, Mindray, FUJIFILM, Canon Medical Systems, and Siemens Healthineers are the Major Stakeholders

Jan 25, 2023, 09:30 ET
CHICAGO, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the global portable ultrasound market will grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2022 to 2028. Increasing demand for AI-Based portable ultrasound devices, future expansion of care settings, and technological advancements in portable ultrasound are the growing trends in the portable ultrasound market.
APAC is expected to hold the largest share; China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, and Australia are the major revenue contributors to the APAC portable ultrasound market. Vscan Access, the third generation of the Vscan portfolio, has been specially developed for the Indonesian situation. The design is human-centric to meet the needs of simplicity, durability, clinical utility, and affordability. Massive ongoing developments, innovation in portable ultrasound with the emergence of AI, ML, 4D, and 5D, increased healthcare spending by governments and individuals, ease of use of wearable devices, and an increase in the prevalence of CVDs have all contributed to the region's adoption of portable ultrasound.
Global Portable Ultrasound Market Report Scope
|
Report Attributes
|
Details
|
Market Size (2028)
|
USD 2.12 Billion
|
Market Size (2022)
|
USD 1.42 Billion
|
CAGR (2022-2028)
|
7 %
|
Base Year
|
2022
|
Forecast Year
|
2023-2028
|
Market Segments
|
Product, Application, End-Users, and Geography
|
Geographic Analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
|
Key Leading Countries
|
China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, Australia, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey
|
Key Vendors
|
GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips, Mindray, FUJIFILM, Canon Medical Systems, Siemens Healthineers, DRAMINSKI, Quantel Medical, Healcerion, Clarius, Butterfly, Shantou Institute of Ultrasonic Instruments, MEDGYN PRODUCTS, Viatom, CHISON Medical Technologies, Esaote, Konica Minolta, Dawei Medical, Kaixin, Promed Technology, Fude Technology, Sonoscanner, BenQ Medical, Meda, The Prometheus Group, Xuzhou RuishengChaoying Electronic Technology, Swissray, IMV, E.I. Medical Imaging, ASUSTeK Computer, Samsung Healthcare, CONTEC MEDICAL SYSTEMS, Hologic, and Advanced Instrumentations
|
Page Number
|
292
|
Market Dynamics
|
- Increasing Adoption of Point-of-Care Ultrasound Devices
- Rising Adoption of Handheld Devices in Emergency Medicine
- Increasing Prevalence of Patient Demographics
|
Customization Request
|
If our report does not include the information you are searching for, you may contact us to have a report tailored to your specific business needs https://www.arizton.com/customize-report/3691
Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report
The surge in the Demand for AI-Based Portable Ultrasound Devices Creating Market Opportunities
Artificial Intelligence (AI) has become an integral part of regular life. It is the driving force behind facial recognition technology and voice recognition for virtual assistants, such as Amazon Alexa, Apple's Siri, Google Assistant, and Microsoft Cortana. Manufacturers of wearable ultrasound devices are integrating AI and machine learning into their products to recognize anatomy and provide instant body recognition. Claruis Mobile Health introduces a handheld ultrasound system that can recognize body anatomy scanned by a physician automatically. This new feature is available on the Clarius C3 HD multipurpose ultrasound system and the Clarius PA HD phased array ultrasound system.
Artificial intelligence in healthcare, particularly in ultrasonography, is expanding quickly in the US. Arizton estimates that global AI in healthcare may reach a startling $44.5 billion by 2026. High expenses (25% of US healthcare spending is wasted), operational inefficiencies, and ever-rising data security standards are some of the most well-known healthcare difficulties. Increased demand to handle staff and patient information is one of these. This is where ultrasonic applications of AI come into play. Here, AI-based solutions boost diagnostic precision and aid decision-making, improving patient outcomes. For instance, applying deep learning to medical imaging can give patients a smooth, tailored experience throughout their care. The integration of AI into POCUS devices, with their increased compactness and lower cost, is driving the wider adoption of AI in portable ultrasound devices.
Vendors Insights
Several prominent players actively engage in inorganic growth through strategic acquisitions and partnerships to improve sales and profit margins. Strategic acquisitions and partnerships remain crucial competitive strategies for key players to expand their product offerings, access new technology, or increase market shares. Vendors are focused on developing and commercializing cutting-edge portable ultrasounds to remain competitive. New product approvals and R&D activities enable vendors to expand their presence, enhance market growth, and sustain their positions in the global market. Vendors are actively launching innovative portable ultrasound technologies to penetrate and tap the enormous growth potential prevailing in the market.
Using semiconductor technology, butterfly iQ is the only ultrasound transducer to perform whole-body imaging with a single handheld probe. It is powered by Butterfly's proprietary and connected to a mobile phone or tablet Ultrasound-on-Chip technology. It harnesses the advantages of AI to deliver advanced imaging to improve patient outcomes and lower the cost of care. Butterfly Network has agreements with the mainstream of the largest 100 hospitals in the US and has a working connection with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company.
GE Healthcare is the leading player in the portable ultrasound market. GE Healthcare maintained its position as the top manufacturer of portable ultrasounds. In 2021, the company acquired BK Medical, an innovator in global intraoperative imaging and surgical navigation. BK Medical offers a wide range of 3D imaging systems with applications in obstetrics & gynecology. Philips is the second-largest manufacturer of portable ultrasound machines. Canon Medical is the third-largest manufacturer of portable ultrasounds worldwide. In 2021, the launch of new products boosted the company's global revenues. Siemens Healthineers is pioneering clinical capabilities in point-of-care ultrasound scanners and incorporated advanced POC ultrasound innovations, such as wireless transducers and touch-and-tactile functionality. The company captured a significant share of the global portable ultrasound market.
Key Company Profiles
- GE Healthcare
- Koninklijke Philips
- Mindray
- FUJIFILM
- Canon Medical Systems
- Siemens Healthineers
- DRAMINSKI
- Quantel Medical
- Healcerion
- Clarius
- Butterfly
- Shantou Institute of Ultrasonic Instruments
- MEDGYN PRODUCTS
- Viatom
- CHISON Medical Technologies
- Esaote
- Konica Minolta
- Dawei Medical
- Kaixin
- Promed Technology
- Fude Technology
- Sonoscanner
- BenQ Medical
- Meda
- The Prometheus Group
- Xuzhou RuishengChaoying Electronic Technology
- Swissray
- IMV
- E.I. Medical Imaging
- ASUSTeK Computer
- Samsung Healthcare
- CONTEC MEDICAL SYSTEMS
- Hologic
- Advanced Instrumentations
Market Segmentation
Product
- Compact
- Handheld
Application
- General Imaging
- Cardiovascular
- OB/GYN
- Others
End-Users
- Hospitals
- Diagnostic Imaging Centers
- OB/GYN Clinics/Centers
- Others
Geography
- APAC
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Australia
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report
Check Out Some of the Top-Selling Research Related Reports:
3D Medical Imaging Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027: The global 3D medical imaging market is expected to reach $ 5.4 billion by 2027 from $ 3.7 billion in 2021, growing at a CAGR of over 6.4% from 2022-2027. The market is witnessing significant growth, expected to continue at a good pace during the forecast period. The market's healthy development is attributable to the surge in the adoption of 3D medical imaging specialties and modalities worldwide.
Medical Imaging Software Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026: The global medical imaging software market size was valued at USD 5.8 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 9 billion in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7% during 2020-2026. Advances in imaging systems and analysis software that help reduce exposure and imaging duration are likely to influence the market. Philips uses AI as a component of its new Illumeo Software with adaptive intelligence, automatically pulling in related prior exams for radiology. IBM Watson, Siemens Healthineers, GE Healthcare, Agfa Healthcare, Carestream Health, Cerner Corporation, Change Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips, N.V, Fujifilm Corporation, Sectra AB, and Intelerad Medical Systems are the major market players contributing to the market's growth.
AI In Medical Imaging Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027: The global AI in medical imaging market is projected to cross USD 10 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 45% from USD 1.06 billion in 2021. AI in medical imaging has shown impressive accuracy and sensitivity in identifying abnormalities and promises to enhance tissue-based detection and characterization. One of the most promising areas of health innovation is the application of artificial intelligence (AI), mainly in medical imaging.
Mobile Medical Imaging Services Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027: The global mobile medical imaging service market was valued at USD 1,070.00 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 1.4 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5%. Mobile imaging services are crucial as well-equipped PET/CT, MRI, and ICU scanners. The increasing use of imaging technology to detect and monitor disease progression is one of the factors supporting the industry growth. On the other hand, increasing demand for mobile imaging devices for vehicles is one of the important factors expected to witness profitable growth in the mobile imaging services market during the forecast period. The emergence of advanced mobile MRI devices in the medical field, which provides a cheaper alternative to the introduction of advanced technologies, is expected to fuel the growth of the mobile medical imaging software market.
Table of Content
1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVES
3 RESEARCH PROCESS
4 SCOPE & COVERAGE
4.1 MARKET DEFINITION
4.1.1 INCLUSIONS
4.1.2 EXCLUSIONS
4.1.3 MARKET ESTIMATION CAVEATS
4.2 BASE YEAR
4.3 SCOPE OF THE STUDY
4.3.1 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY GEOGRAPHY
5 REPORT ASSUMPTIONS & CAVEATS
5.1 KEY CAVEATS
5.2 CURRENCY CONVERSION
5.3 MARKET DERIVATION
6 PREMIUM INSIGHTS
6.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
6.1.1 MARKET DYNAMICS
6.1.2 MARKET SEGMENTATION
7 MARKET AT A GLANCE
8 INTRODUCTION
8.1 OVERVIEW
8.1.1 KEY POINTS
8.1.2 APPLICATION AREAS
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & TRENDS
9.1 INCREASED DEMAND FOR AI-BASED PORTABLE ULTRASOUND DEVICE
9.2 FUTURE EXPANSION OF CARE SETTINGS
9.3 TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCES IN PORTABLE ULTRASOUND
10 MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS
10.1 INCREASED ADOPTION OF POINT-OF-CARE ULTRASOUND DEVICES
10.2 A RISE IN ADOPTION OF HANDHELD DEVICES IN EMERGENCY MEDICINE
10.3 INCREASING PREVALENCE OF PATIENT DEMOGRAPHICS
11 MARKET RESTRAINTS
11.1 LIMITATIONS ASSOCIATED WITH PORTABLE ULTRASOUND
11.2 ALTERNATIVE IMAGING METHODS/PLATFORMS FOR PORTABLE ULTRASOUND
11.3 SHIFT TOWARD REFURBISHED ULTRASOUND SYSTEMS
12 MARKET LANDSCAPE
12.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
12.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
12.2.1 INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY
12.2.2 INSIGHTS BY PRODUCT
12.2.3 INSIGHTS BY APPLICATION
12.2.4 INSIGHTS BY END-USER
12.3 FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
12.3.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS
12.3.2 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS
12.3.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS
12.3.4 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES
12.3.5 COMPETITIVE RIVALRY
13 PRODUCT
13.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
13.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.3 COMPACT
13.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
13.4 HANDHELD
13.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
14 APPLICATION
14.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
14.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.3 GENERAL IMAGING
14.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
14.4 CARDIOVASCULAR
14.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
14.5 OB/GYN
14.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.5.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
14.6 OTHERS
14.6.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.6.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.6.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
15 END-USER
15.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
15.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.3 HOSPITALS
15.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
15.4 DIAGNOSTIC IMAGING CENTERS
15.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
15.5 OB/GYN CLINICS/CENTERS
15.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15.5.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
15.6 OTHERS
15.6.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.6.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15.6.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
16 GEOGRAPHY
16.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
16.2 GEOGRAPHIC OVERVIEW
17 APAC
17.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
17.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17.3 APAC: PRODUCT SEGMENTATION
17.4 APAC: APPLICATION SEGMENTATION
17.5 APAC: END USER SEGMENTATION
17.6 KEY COUNTRIES
17.6.1 CHINA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17.6.2 INDIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17.6.3 JAPAN: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17.6.4 SOUTH KOREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17.6.5 MALAYSIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17.6.6 THAILAND: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17.6.7 AUSTRALIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18 EUROPE
18.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
18.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.3 EUROPE: PRODUCT SEGMENTATION
18.4 EUROPE: APPLICATION SEGMENTATION
18.5 EUROPE: END-USER SEGMENTATION
18.6 KEY COUNTRIES
18.6.1 GERMANY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.6.2 FRANCE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.6.3 UK: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.6.4 ITALY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.6.5 SPAIN: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19 NORTH AMERICA
19.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
19.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.3 NORTH AMERICA: PRODUCT SEGMENTATION
19.4 NORTH AMERICA: APPLICATION SEGMENTATION
19.5 NORTH AMERICA: END-USER SEGMENTATION
19.6 KEY COUNTRIES
19.6.1 US: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.6.2 CANADA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20 LATIN AMERICA
20.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
20.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.3 LATIN AMERICA: PRODUCT SEGMENTATION
20.4 LATIN AMERICA: APPLICATION SEGMENTATION
20.5 LATIN AMERICA: END-USER SEGMENTATION
20.6 KEY COUNTRIES
20.6.1 BRAZIL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.6.2 MEXICO: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.6.3 ARGENTINA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
21.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
21.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.3 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA: PRODUCT SEGMENTATION
21.4 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA: APPLICATION SEGMENTATION
21.5 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA: END USER SEGMENTATION
21.6 KEY COUNTRIES
21.6.1 TURKEY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.6.2 SOUTH AFRICA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.6.3 SAUDI ARABIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
22.1 COMPETITION OVERVIEW
22.2 MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS
23 KEY COMPANY PROFILES
23.1 GE HEALTHCARE
23.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
23.1.2 GE HEALTHCARE IN PORTABLE ULTRASOUND MARKET
23.1.3 PRODUCT OFFERINGS
23.1.4 KEY STRATEGIES
23.1.5 KEY STRENGTHS
23.1.6 KEY OPPORTUNITIES
23.2 KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS
23.2.2 KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS IN PORTABLE ULTRASOUND MARKET
23.3 SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS
23.3.2 SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS IN PORTABLE ULTRASOUND MARKET
23.4.2 FUJIFILM IN PORTABLE ULTRASOUND MARKET
23.5.2 CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS IN PORTABLE ULTRASOUND MARKET
23.6.2 SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS IN PORTABLE ULTRASOUND MARKET
24 OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS
24.1 DRAMINSKI
24.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
24.1.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS
24.2 QUANTEL MEDICAL
24.3 HEALCERION
24.4 CLARIUS
24.5 BUTTERFLY
24.6 SHANTOU INSTITUTE OF ULTRASONIC INSTRUMENTS
24.7 MEDGYN PRODUCTS
24.8 VIATOM
24.9 CHISON MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES
24.10 ESAOTE
24.11 KONICA MINOLTA
24.12 DAWEI MEDICAL
24.13 KAIXIN
24.14 PROMED TECHNOLOGY
24.15 FUDE TECHNOLOGY GROUP
24.16 SONOSCANNER
24.17 BENQ MEDICAL
24.18 MEDA
24.19 THE PROMETHEUS GROUP
24.20 XUZHOU RUISHENGCHAOYING ELECTRONIC TECHNOLOGY
24.21 SWISSRAY
24.22 IMV
24.23 E.I. MEDICAL IMAGING
24.24 ASUSTEK COMPUTER
24.25 SAMSUNG HEALTHCARE
24.26 CONTEC MEDICAL SYSTEMS
24.27 HOLOGIC
24.28 ADVANCED INSTRUMENTATIONS
25 REPORT SUMMARY
25.1 KEY TAKEAWAYS
25.2 STRATEGIC RECOMMENDATIONS
26 QUANTITATIVE SUMMARY
26.1 MARKET BY PRODUCT
26.1.1 APAC: PRODUCT SEGMENTATION
26.1.2 EUROPE: PRODUCT SEGMENTATION
26.1.3 NORTH AMERICA: PRODUCT SEGMENTATION
26.1.4 LATIN AMERICA: PRODUCT SEGMENTATION
26.1.5 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA: PRODUCT SEGMENTATION
26.2 MARKET BY APPLICATION
26.2.1 APAC: APPLICATION SEGMENTATION
26.2.2 EUROPE: APPLICATION SEGMENTATION
26.2.3 NORTH AMERICA: APPLICATION SEGMENTATION
26.2.4 LATIN AMERICA: APPLICATION SEGMENTATION
26.2.5 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA: APPLICATION SEGMENTATION
26.3 MARKET BY END-USER
26.3.1 APAC: END USER SEGMENTATION
26.3.2 EUROPE: END-USER SEGMENTATION
26.3.3 NORTH AMERICA: END-USER SEGMENTATION
26.3.4 LATIN AMERICA: END-USER SEGMENTATION
26.3.5 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA: END-USER SEGMENTATION
26.4 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
26.4.1 COMPACT: GEOGRAPHY SEGMENTATION
26.4.2 HANDHELD: GEOGRAPHY SEGMENTATION
26.4.3 GENERAL IMAGING: GEOGRAPHY SEGMENTATION
26.4.4 CARDIOVASCULAR: GEOGRAPHY SEGMENTATION
26.4.5 OB/GYN: GEOGRAPHY SEGMENTATION
26.4.6 OTHERS: GEOGRAPHY SEGMENTATION
26.4.7 HOSPITALS: GEOGRAPHY SEGMENTATION
26.4.8 DIAGNOSTIC IMAGING CENTERS: GEOGRAPHY SEGMENTATION
26.4.9 OB/GYN CLINICS/CENTERS: GEOGRAPHY SEGMENTATION
26.4.10 OTHERS: GEOGRAPHY SEGMENTATION
27 APPENDIX
27.1 ABBREVIATIONS
About Us:
Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.
We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.
Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.
Click Here to Contact Us
Call: +1-312-235-2040
+1 302 469 0707
Mail: [email protected]
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1989729/PORTABLE_ULTRASOUND_MARKET.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence
Share this article