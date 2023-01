According to Arizton, Pressure Washer Market is Set to Reach USD 3 Billion by 2027, High Acceptance of AI-Powered Robotic Pressure Washer Boosting the Market Growth

CHICAGO, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the pressure washer market to grow at a CAGR of 4% during 2021-2027. Technological advancements have led to the development of efficient pressure washers. The integration of AI technologies with cleaning equipment helps maximize productivity with minimum effort. The AI-powered robotic pressure washer understands the operating environment and acts accordingly. AI technology enables the robotic pressure washer to make decisions and figure out the best path for cleaning.

Pressure Washer Market

Several pressure washer market vendors are exploring ways of using IoT to streamline manufacturing processes and supply chain management (SCM) to deliver more personalized customer experience. Companies worldwide are increasing their spending on IoT to ensure the seamless delivery of proactive services and enhanced customer experience. Various studies indicate that the budget remains low for investments in IoT in several companies across industries. However, with the growing popularity of smart devices, the investment is expected to witness a year-on-year growth, leading to significant growth opportunities for pressure washer market vendors.

PRESSURE WASHER MARKET REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2027) USD 3.7 Billion Market Size (2021) USD 2.94 Billion CAGR (2022-2027) 4.05 % Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022-2027 Market Segments Type, Power Source, Operation, Application, and Distributional Channels Fastest Market APAC Largest Market Europe Geographic Analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Countries Covered Germany, France, UK, Denmark, Sweden, Italy, Spain, Others European Countries, US, Canada, China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, India, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, GCC, Turkey, and South Africa Page Number 496 Market Dynamics Rising Need for Automation

Rising Need for Automation Growing Demand for Professional Contract Cleaning Services

Growing Demand for Professional Contract Cleaning Services Surge in Residential & Commercial Applications

The population in Western countries engages in gardening not only as a recreational activity or pastime but also for its relaxation and therapeutic benefits. The popularity of gardening and landscaping services is increasing worldwide, with a view to providing an aesthetic appeal to commercial and residential lawns and gardens. Pressure washers are widely used for cleaning both commercial and residential gardens and landscaping equipment. Dirt and other trash can be effectively removed from spades, shovels, rakes, and wheelbarrows using pressure washers. The increasing sales of gardening equipment will thus positively impact the demand for pressure washers and drive the market growth over the next few years.

In the era of technology advancement, mobile pressure washer market is gaining momentum across the globe. The global mobile pressure washer market is expected to reach revenue of more than USD 2 billion by 2027. The demand for mobile pressure washers will be positively and directly impacted by the increasing number of vehicles on the road. This is due to the high demand for maintaining the hygiene and cleanliness of vehicles. The use of mobile pressure washers helps in saving a large quantity of water; the increasing environmental concerns along with the water-saving feature have broadened the growth prospects for the mobile pressure washer market. Rapid advancements and R&D competencies have enhanced the technology used in mobile pressure washers, which will further lead to more profitable growth opportunities.

APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing market for pressure washers in the upcoming years. The growth is mainly supported by strong economic development in India and China. China is the largest market for pressure washers in the APAC and was the second largest in the world after the US in 2021. Japan, Australia, South Korea, and India are the other large markets for pressure washers following China. These markets are witnessing a high demand for medium-duty electric pressure washers for applications such as commercial and residential cleaning.

KEY PROMINENT VENDORS

Alfred Karcher

Nilfisk

FNA Group

BOSCH

Briggs & Stratton

Annovi Reverberi Group

STIHL

Generac Power Systems

Lavorwash

Alkota

Deere & Company

Snow Joe + Sun Joe

Stanley Black & Decker

& Decker IPC

Techtronic Industries (TTI)

Husqvarna

Koblenz

SIMONIZ

Koki Holdings

Makita

ANLU

Greenworks Tools

Mi-T-M Corporation

NorthStar

Vortex Industries

Snap-on

Troy-Bilt

DuroMax

RIDGID

Yamaha

AVA of Norway

WEN Products

Westinghouse Electric Corporation

BE Power Equipment

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Type

Mobile

Stationary

Power Source

Electric

Gas

Battery

Others

Operation

Hot Water

Cold Water

Output

0-1,500 PSI

1,501-3000 PSI

3,001-4,000 PSI

Above 4,000 PSI

Application

Residential

Garden



Vehicles



Swimming Pools & Large Patio Areas



Bicycles



Others

Commercial & Industrial

Automobile



Construction



Public and Municipality



Retail



Hospitality



Healthcare



Agriculture



Others

Contract Cleaners

Distributional Channels

Online

Offline

Geography

Europe

Germany



France



UK



Denmark



Sweden



Italy



Spain



Others European Countries

North America

US



Canada

APAC

China



Japan



Australia



South Korea



India

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

GCC



Turkey



South Africa

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVES

3 RESEARCH PROCESS

4 SCOPE & COVERAGE

4.1 MARKET DEFINITION

4.1.1 INCLUSIONS

4.1.2 EXCLUSIONS

4.1.3 MARKET ESTIMATION CAVEATS

4.2 BASE YEAR

4.3 SCOPE OF THE STUDY

4.4 MARKET SEGMENTATION

4.4.1 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

4.4.2 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY POWER SOURCE

4.4.3 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY OPERATION

4.4.4 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY OUTPUT

4.4.5 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

4.4.6 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

4.4.7 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY GEOGRAPHY

5 REPORT ASSUMPTIONS & CAVEATS

5.1 KEY CAVEATS

5.2 CURRENCY CONVERSION

5.3 MARKET DERIVATION

6 MARKET AT A GLANCE

7 PREMIUM INSIGHTS

7.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

7.2 TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENTS

7.3 MARKET DYNAMICS: KEY TRENDS, DRIVERS, AND RESTRAINTS

7.3.1 MARKET TRENDS

7.3.2 MARKET DRIVERS

7.3.3 MARKET RESTRAINTS

7.4 SEGMENT ANALYSIS

7.5 GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

7.6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.7 ABOUT THE REPORT

8 INTRODUCTION

8.1 OVERVIEW

8.1.1 SUSTAINABILITY TRENDS

8.1.2 STRINGENT REGULATIONS

8.1.3 GROWING DEMAND FOR CORDLESS PRESSURE WASHERS

8.2 VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

8.2.1 MATERIAL SUPPLIERS

8.2.2 MANUFACTURERS

8.2.3 DISTRIBUTORS

8.2.4 APPLICATION

8.3 IMPACT OF COVID-19

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & TRENDS

9.1 TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENTS & INCREASED PRODUCT EFFICIENCY

9.2 RISING NEED FOR AUTOMATION

9.3 GROWING DEMAND FOR PROFESSIONAL CONTRACT CLEANING SERVICES

9.4 RISE IN ADOPTION OF CONSUMER PRESSURE WASHERS

10 MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS

10.1 RISING CONSTRUCTION ACTIVITIES DRIVING THE ADOPTION OF PRESSURE WASHERS

10.2 SURGE IN RESIDENTIAL & COMMERCIAL APPLICATIONS

10.3 INCREASING DISPOSABLE INCOMES

10.4 GROWTH IN THE VEHICLE WASHING INDUSTRY

10.5 GROWTH IN SALES OF GARDENING EQUIPMENT

11 MARKET RESTRAINTS

11.1 HIGH RISK OF INJURIES

11.2 AVAILABILITY OF SUBSTITUTE CLEANING METHODS

11.3 VARIABILITY IN RAW MATERIAL PRICING

11.4 HIGH NOISE EMISSIONS OF PRESSURE WASHERS

11.5 DECLINING VEHICLE OWNERSHIP

12 MARKET LANDSCAPE

12.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

12.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

12.3 FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

12.3.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

12.3.2 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS

12.3.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

12.3.4 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES

12.3.5 COMPETITIVE RIVALRY

13 TYPE

13.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

13.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

13.3 MOBILE

13.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.3.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

13.4 STATIONARY

13.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.4.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

14 POWER SOURCE

14.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

14.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

14.3 ELECTRIC

14.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

14.3.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

14.4 GAS

14.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

14.4.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

14.5 BATTERY

14.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

14.5.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

14.6 OTHERS

14.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

14.6.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

15 OPERATION

15.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

15.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

15.3 HOT WATER

15.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

15.3.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

15.4 COLD WATER

15.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

15.4.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

16 OUTPUT

16.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

16.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

16.3 0−1,500 PSI

16.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

16.3.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

16.4 1,501−3,000 PSI

16.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

16.4.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

16.5 3,001−4,000 PSI

16.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

16.5.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

16.6 ABOVE 4,000 PSI

16.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

16.6.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

17 END-USER

17.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

17.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

18 RESIDENTIAL

18.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

18.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

18.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

18.4 GARDENS

18.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.4.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

18.5 VEHICLES

18.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.5.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

18.6 SWIMMING POOLS & LARGE PATIO AREAS

18.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.6.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

18.7 BICYCLES

18.7.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.7.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

18.8 OTHERS

18.8.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.8.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

19 COMMERCIAL & INDUSTRIAL

19.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

19.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

19.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

19.4 AUTOMOBILE

19.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.4.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

19.5 CONSTRUCTION

19.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.5.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

19.6 PUBLIC & MUNICIPALITY

19.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.6.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

19.7 RETAIL

19.7.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.7.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

19.8 HOSPITALITY

19.8.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.8.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

19.9 HEALTHCARE

19.9.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.9.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

19.10 AGRICULTURE

19.10.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.10.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

19.11 OTHERS

19.11.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.11.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

20 CONTRACT CLEANERS

20.1.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.1.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

21 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

21.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

21.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

21.3 OFFLINE

21.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.3.2 DEALERS & DISTRIBUTORS

21.3.3 SPECIALTY STORES

21.3.4 MASS MARKET PLAYERS

21.3.5 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

21.4 ONLINE

21.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.4.2 DIRECT SALES

21.4.3 THIRD-PARTY SALES

21.4.4 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

22 GEOGRAPHY

22.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

22.2 GEOGRAPHIC OVERVIEW

23 EUROPE

23.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.2 TYPE

23.2.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.3 POWER SOURCE

23.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.4 OPERATION

23.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.5 OUTPUT

23.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.6 END-USER

23.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.6.2 RESIDENTIAL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.6.3 COMMERCIAL & INDUSTRIAL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.7 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

23.7.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.8 KEY COUNTRIES

23.9 GERMANY

23.9.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.10 MARKET BY SEGMENTS

23.10.1 TYPE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.10.2 POWER SOURCE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.10.3 OPERATION: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.10.4 OUTPUT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.10.5 END-USER: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.10.6 END-USER – RESIDENTIAL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.10.7 END-USER – COMMERCIAL & INDUSTRIAL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.10.8 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.11 FRANCE

23.11.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.12 MARKET BY SEGMENTS

23.12.1 TYPE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.12.2 POWER SOURCE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.12.3 OPERATION: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.12.4 OUTPUT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.12.5 END-USER: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.12.6 END-USER – RESIDENTIAL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.12.7 END-USER – COMMERCIAL & INDUSTRIAL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.12.8 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.13 UK

23.13.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.14 MARKET BY SEGMENTS

23.14.1 TYPE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.14.2 POWER SOURCE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.14.3 OPERATION: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.14.4 OUTPUT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.14.5 END-USER: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.14.6 END-USER – RESIDENTIAL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.14.7 END-USER – COMMERCIAL & INDUSTRIAL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.14.8 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.15 DENMARK

23.15.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.16 MARKET BY SEGMENTS

23.16.1 TYPE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.16.2 POWER SOURCE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.16.3 OPERATION: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.16.4 OUTPUT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.16.5 END-USER: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.16.6 END-USER – RESIDENTIAL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.16.7 END-USER – COMMERCIAL & INDUSTRIAL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.16.8 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.17 SWEDEN

23.17.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.18 MARKET BY SEGMENTS

23.18.1 TYPE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.18.2 POWER SOURCE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.18.3 OPERATION: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.18.4 OUTPUT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.18.5 END-USER: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.18.6 END-USER – RESIDENTIAL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.18.7 END-USER – COMMERCIAL & INDUSTRIAL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.18.8 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.19 ITALY

23.19.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.20 MARKET BY SEGMENTS

23.20.1 TYPE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.20.2 POWER SOURCE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.20.3 OPERATION: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.20.4 OUTPUT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.20.5 END-USER: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.20.6 END-USER – RESIDENTIAL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.20.7 END-USER – COMMERCIAL & INDUSTRIAL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.20.8 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.21 SPAIN

23.21.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.22 MARKET BY SEGMENTS

23.22.1 TYPE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.22.2 POWER SOURCE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.22.3 OPERATION: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.22.4 OUTPUT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.22.5 END-USER: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.22.6 END-USER – RESIDENTIAL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.22.7 END-USER – COMMERCIAL & INDUSTRIAL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.22.8 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

24 NORTH AMERICA

24.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

24.2 TYPE

24.2.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

24.3 POWER SOURCE

24.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

24.4 OPERATION

24.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

24.5 OUTPUT

24.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

24.6 END-USER

24.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

24.6.2 RESIDENTIAL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

24.6.3 COMMERCIAL & INDUSTRIAL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

24.7 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

24.7.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

24.8 KEY COUNTRIES

24.9 US

24.9.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

24.10 MARKET BY SEGMENTS

24.10.1 TYPE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

24.10.2 POWER SOURCE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

24.10.3 OPERATION: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

24.10.4 OUTPUT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

24.10.5 END-USER: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

24.10.6 END-USER – RESIDENTIAL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

24.10.7 END-USER – COMMERCIAL & INDUSTRIAL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

24.10.8 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

24.11 CANADA

25 APAC

25.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

25.2 TYPE

25.2.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

25.3 POWER SOURCE

25.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

25.4 OPERATION

25.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

25.5 OUTPUT

25.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

25.6 END-USER

25.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

25.6.2 RESIDENTIAL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

25.6.3 COMMERCIAL & INDUSTRIAL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

25.7 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

25.7.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

25.8 KEY COUNTRIES

25.9 CHINA

25.9.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

25.10 MARKET BY SEGMENTS

25.10.1 TYPE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

25.10.2 POWER SOURCE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

25.10.3 OPERATION: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

25.10.4 OUTPUT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

25.10.5 END-USER: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

25.10.6 END-USER – RESIDENTIAL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

25.10.7 END-USER – COMMERCIAL & INDUSTRIAL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

25.10.8 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

25.11 JAPAN

25.13 AUSTRALIA

25.15 SOUTH KOREA

25.17 INDIA

26 LATIN AMERICA

26.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

26.2 TYPE

26.2.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

26.3 POWER SOURCE

26.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

26.4 OPERATION

26.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

26.5 OUTPUT

26.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

26.6 END-USER

26.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

26.6.2 RESIDENTIAL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

26.6.3 COMMERCIAL & INDUSTRIAL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

26.7 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

26.7.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

26.8 KEY COUNTRIES

26.9 BRAZIL

26.9.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

26.10 MARKET BY SEGMENTS

26.10.1 TYPE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

26.10.2 POWER SOURCE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

26.10.3 OPERATION: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

26.10.4 OUTPUT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

26.10.5 END-USER: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

26.10.6 END-USER – RESIDENTIAL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

26.10.7 END-USER – COMMERCIAL & INDUSTRIAL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

26.10.8 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

26.11 MEXICO

26.13 ARGENTINA

27 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

27.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

27.2 TYPE

27.2.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

27.3 POWER SOURCE

27.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

27.4 OPERATION

27.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

27.5 OUTPUT

27.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

27.6 END-USER

27.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

27.6.2 RESIDENTIAL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

27.6.3 COMMERCIAL & INDUSTRIAL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

27.7 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

27.7.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

27.8 KEY COUNTRIES

27.9 GCC

27.9.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

27.10 MARKET BY SEGMENTS

27.10.1 TYPE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

27.10.2 POWER SOURCE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

27.10.3 OPERATION: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

27.10.4 OUTPUT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

27.10.5 END-USER: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

27.10.6 END-USER – RESIDENTIAL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

27.10.7 END-USER – COMMERCIAL & INDUSTRIAL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

27.10.8 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

27.11 TURKEY

27.13 SOUTH AFRICA

28 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

28.1 COMPETITION OVERVIEW

29 KEY COMPANY PROFILES

29.1 KÄRCHER

29.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

29.1.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS

29.1.3 KEY STRATEGIES

29.1.4 KEY STRENGTHS

29.1.5 KEY OPPORTUNITIES

29.2 NILFISK

29.3 FNA GROUP

29.4 BOSCH

29.5 BRIGGS & STRATTON

30 OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS

30.1 ANNOVI REVERBERI

30.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

30.1.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS

30.2 STIHL

30.3 GENERAC POWER SYSTEMS

30.4 LAVORWASH

30.5 ALKOTA

30.6 DEERE & COMPANY

30.7 SNOW JOE + SUN JOE

30.8 STANLEY BLACK & DECKER

30.9 IPC

30.10 TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES (TTI)

30.11 HUSQVARNA

30.12 KOBLENZ

30.13 SIMONIZ

30.14 KOKI HOLDINGS

30.15 MAKITA

30.16 ANLU

30.17 GREENWORKS TOOLS

30.18 MI-T-M CORPORATION

30.19 NORTHERN TOOL + EQUIPMENT

30.20 VORTEX INDUSTRIES

30.21 SNAP-ON

30.22 TROY-BILT

30.23 DUROMAX

30.24 RIDGID

30.25 YAMAHA

30.26 DELUXE CLEANING SYSTEMS

30.27 AVA OF NORWAY

30.28 WEN PRODUCTS

30.29 WESTINGHOUSE ELECTRIC

30.30 BE POWER EQUIPMENT

31 REPORT SUMMARY

31.1 KEY TAKEAWAYS

31.2 STRATEGIC RECOMMENDATIONS

32 QUANTITATIVE SUMMARY

33 APPENDIX

33.1 ABBREVIATIONS

