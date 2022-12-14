According to Arizton, the Demand for the Robotic Mowers to Boom in the Coming Years, Global Sales of Robotic Mowers to Reach 6 Million Units by 2027

Dec 14, 2022, 15:00 ET
CHICAGO, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizton estimates that the global robotic lawn mower market will grow at a CAGR of 12.15% during 2021-2027. The market is witnessing substantial growth due to the growing demand for convenience, effectiveness, and efficiency across various end-users. The ever-increasing inclination of the population and the government to expand green acreage through constructing parks, lawns, and playgrounds is pushing the demand for robotic lawn mowers. Moreover, the growing labor cost in the US and several European countries is encouraging the adoption of autonomous technology to minimize long-term expenses. Hence, such factors drive the demand for robotic lawn mowers.
The cost of operating robotic lawn mowers remains significantly lower than petrol and diesel-based lawn mowers. The lower cost is attributable to the lower cost of running the equipment, i.e., electricity and maintenance costs. The maintenance cost considers all the costs associated with properly functioning the equipment. The cost of maintaining robotic mowers remains significantly lower than the petrol and diesel-powered mowers due to the concentration of repairs to blades and battery replacement. However, petrol & gas mower involves additional repair & maintenance cost related to oil changes, oil filter, spark plugs, and air filters. Hence, the lower cost of running and maintaining robotic mowers compared to diesel & petrol-powered mowers are expected to support the growth of the product in the robotic lawn mower market.
The Sale of Robotic Lawn Mowers in the U.S. to Reach 1.1 Million Units in 2027
The presence of well-developed residential & commercial sectors across the U.S. is expected to support the market growth. Robotic lawn mowers with advanced features such as self-navigation, better integration with smartphones, and sleek designs to give luxurious appeal are expected to push the market.
As the U.S. robotic lawn mowers market offerings lucrative revenue growth potential, many vendors are expected to enter the market in the upcoming years, which is expected to make it highly consolidated. Chinese manufacturers will expand their presence in the US market, likely leading to a price war among vendors. The only opportunity for vendors is to fightstiff competition in the market based on product pricing.
Moreover, the US has one of the highest numbers of golf courses worldwide. Golf is increasingly becoming popular across the US and is witnessing significant growth in participation year-over-year. Even after the pandemic in 2020, participation in golf observed remarkable growth. In 2020, the number of golfers across the US reached around 25 million, witnessing a growth of nearly 500,000 and an increase of around 2% as compared to 2019. Women golfers witnessed an increase of over 7% year-over-year. The increasing number of public golf clubs is further encouraging the participation of individuals in the sport. Hence, the growing participation is boosting the construction of new golf courses, thereby driving the demand for robotic lawn mowers in the US market.
Li-ion Technology Gaining Prominence in the Europe Robotic Lawn Mower Market
The usage of Lithium-ion technology is particularly gaining prominence in the robotic lawn mower market in Europe since they are eco-friendly, compact, and lightweight and eliminate the use of the cord. Barrier recognition systems, lawn mapping, and lawn memory technologies are emerging in the European robotic lawn mower industry. The increasing demand for the product in Europe can be attributed to the rising adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) technology for performing day-to-day activities with higher efficiency and ease. Furthermore, the increasing penetration of smartphones and wireless devices coupled with applications for controlling robotic lawnmowers has propelled the market growth in Europe.
- Germany: In 2021, Germany accounted for the largest portion of the automatic lawn mower market share. Several sports events are lined up for 2022, which are expected to push the country's demand for autonomous robotic lawn mowers. For instance, indoor field hockey, which is scheduled in January 2022 in Hamburg, is expected to drive the demand in the upcoming years.
- UK: UK government's increasing focus on sustainability will drive the industry demand in the country. In November 2020, the government offered a detailed plan to focus on clean energy, minimizing emissions, and environmental protection. This will provide growth opportunities to the robotic lawn mower market as these are more energy-efficient than their traditional counterparts.
- Sweden: Sweden witnessed the fastest growth rate in the robotic lawn mower market. This growth is attributed to the expansion of the residential sector across the country. Also, the high labor cost in the country will drive demand for self-mowing lawnmowers.
Market Segmentation
Lawn Area
- Small Sized
- Medium Sized
- Large Sized
Technology
- Non-Smart
- Smart
End-User
- Residential
- Golf Courses & Sport Arenas
- Professional Landscaping Services
- Others
Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
Geography
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Sweden
- Belgium
- Switzerland
- Netherlands
- Austria
- Finland
- Poland
- Denmark
- Norway
- North America
- US
- Canada
- APAC
- Australia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- UAE
Check Out Some of the Top-Selling Market Research Report
Global Commercial Lawn Mower Market - Comprehensive Study and Strategic Analysis 2022-2027: Global commercial lawn mower market size will reach USD 7.86 billion and a volume of 5.21 million units by 2027. The Europe and APAC region are expected to witness strong traction in commercial lawn mowers demand during the forecast period. The demand for commercial robotic mowers is likely to increase as the landscaping and commercial real estate industries are poised to grow due to better economic prospects. New companies are catching up with established vendors and are expected to erode the market share of established vendors during the forecast period. Top developments in the commercial lawn mower sector include rapid growth in the landscaping industry, the development of sustainable cities, the transfer of consumer focus to advanced technology, and the proliferation of battery-powered devices and robotic lawnmowers.
Global Lawn Mowers Market - Comprehensive Study and Strategic Analysis 2022-2027: The global lawn mowers market size is expected to reach USD 32.3 billion by 2027. The lawn mowers being in the market for a long time calls for continuous development to maintain a sustainable presence. There have been significant developments in lawn mowers regarding features and models. The demand for lawn mowers is witnessing steady growth due to the expansion of green acreage and is highly influenced by the weather conditions. The need for lawn mowers surges during the summer and spring months due to increased time spent on gardening activities and the growing demand for landscaping services. Moreover, the growing government efforts to expand green acreage through the construction of parks, lawns, and playgrounds are pushing the demand for lawn mowers in the market growth. Backyards and lawn areas are highly popular among European and North American households to boost the property's aesthetic appearance.
Global Electric Lawn Mower Market - Comprehensive Study and Strategic Analysis 2020−2025: The global electric lawn mowers market was valued at USD 5 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach USD 8.5 billion by 2027. The growing penetration of robotic lawn mowers in the European market and the rising awareness of technology-driven equipment in developing countries are boosting the revenue of robotic lawn mower vendors in the market. It is estimated that the demand for robotic lawn mowers will witness double-digit growth in the global market during the forecast period.
Global Zero Turn Mowers Market - Comprehensive Study and Strategic Assessment 2022-2027: The global zero turn mowers market is estimated to reach USD 5.73 billion by 2027 from USD 4.08 billion in 2021. The demand for zero turn mowers is witnessing continuous growth due to the development of green acreage. The need for zero turn mowers surges during summer and spring due to the increased time spent on lawn care activities. Additionally, the growing demand for landscaping services across golf courses, sports fields, and public parks fuels the development of the global zero turn mowers market.
Share this article