According To Attorney Sam Dunaway: Florida Residents - A Car Accident May Ruin Your Life And The Law Does Nothing For You

Currently, Floridians are only required to carry a minimum of $10,000 in insurance for their own medical expenses and lost wages (known as PIP or Personal Injury Protection) regardless of fault and $10,000 in coverage for damage to another person's car. The sad reality is that most times, the ER bill can use most, if not all, of the $10,000 PIP benefits. This means that if you are in an automobile accident that is not your fault, the likelihood that there will be no insurance from the at-fault driver/owner is extremely high and you will be required to personally pay for your medical expenses, lost wages, etc. beyond the $10,000 of insurance. Moreover, there will be nothing to compensate you for your pain and suffering as a result of the auto accident unless you have uninsured/underinsured insurance coverage.

This law needs to be updated to require this coverage on all vehicles on the road affording Floridians the protection deserved should they suffer injuries at the hand of someone else. To enact this change, Florida residents need to reach out to their local representative and demand a change to the current law.

R. Samuel Dunaway III, Esquire is a civil trial lawyer that has over 11 years of experience representing those injured by the unexpected and unforeseen. I am a practicing personal injury attorney in Orlando. I am licensed to practice law in the States of Florida and Georgia.

SOURCE Sam Dunaway Law

