According To BonusSeeker.com, New Jersey Online Casinos Surpass $1 Billion In Revenue In December 2018

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New Jersey online casino operators have their best holiday season to date. NJ gambling operators generated $28.97 Million in poker and casino revenues in the month of December, which marks yet another record-breaking revenue month. That brings the 2018 yearly gross revenue total for the market to $298.66 Million and the total revenue since the market opened to just over the billion mark, to $1.021 Billion.

New Jersey Online Casino Gaming Revenue up 39% in December, 25% for the Year

Online casino gaming revenue was up over 39 percent in December compared to the prior year, according to figures released Monday by state regulators. Online casino operators reported $27.24 million in December of 2018, based on the online casino only revenue figures reported to the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement.

Golden Nugget Online Casino Group Continues to Lead the Pack with a Record Revenue month at $10.17 Million.

The market leader, once again, was the Golden Nugget Casino Online group of operators which includes Sugarhouse Casino Online and Betfair Casino. They generated a record breaking $10.17 Million in December. Some believe the increases from Golden Nugget operators were mainly due to Fanduel offering the Betfair casino product to their players.

"The main focus over recent months for many operators has been the launch of their online sportsbooks but you cannot ignore the dominance in growth of the online casino sector. said BonusSeeker.com Casino Editor, Rich Migliorisi. "With higher player values and overall higher gross gaming revenue, online casinos are still the dominant product to have in the market."

The licensed NJ online casinos generated $28.97 million in December 2018, up $1.86 Million from the previous month.

New Jersey Online Gambling Revenue by the Numbers - December 2018 (in $ millions)

Casino

Golden Nugget $10.18 Resorts $3.76 Borgata $4.61 Caesars $3.71 Ocean Resort $0.478 Hard Rock $1.32 Tropicana $3.18 Total $27.24

Poker

Golden Nugget $0 Resorts $.594 Borgata $.411 Caesars $.729 Ocean Resort $0 Hard Rock $0 Tropicana $0 Total $1.73

Combined

Golden Nugget $10.18 Resorts $4.35 Borgata $5.02 Caesars $4.44 Ocean Resort $0.478 Hard Rock $1.32 Tropicana $3.18 Total $28.98

