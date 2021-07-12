According To CEPAL, Honduras Is Among The Two Countries In The Region With The Best Expectations For Economic Growth

According to CEPAL statistics, this year Honduras is expected to achieve 5% growth, surpassing the 9% drop in 2020.

For next year, according to ECLAC projections, Latin America and the Caribbean will grow 2.9% on average, which implies a slowdown compared to the 2021 rebound. However, Honduras will grow above the expected average and appears with an increase economic of 3.6%.

President Juan Orlando Hernández, upon learning of the figures projected by CEPAL, stated, "We have come a long way hand in hand with the private sector. The foundations are in place and although the challenges of this COVID-19 pandemic are gigantic and to add to that the ravages left by the passage of tropical storms Eta and Iota at the end of last year, I am sure that our determination to come out strengthened from this ordeal."

The Government of Honduras has been creative and visionary in structuring a public policy to promote job creation as the main mechanism for the country's economic reactivation.

This policy ranges from the creation of service centers for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, which generate around 70% of employment in the country, to the creation of laws to promote tourism.

In addition, the government promotes a variety of housing construction and financing programs in different regions of the country.

Source: https://twitter.com/cepal_onu/status/1414253192477659138?s=20

SOURCE Government of Honduras