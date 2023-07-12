According to eDreams, Americans are many to step out of their comfort zone when it comes to traveling

News provided by

eDreams

12 Jul, 2023, 18:00 ET

LONDON, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading online Travel Agent eDreams' latest poll of 10,000 respondents across international markets* - 2,000 from the US - reveals traveler motivation for getting out of our  comfort zones, what that means when it comes to vacations, and how the benefits are felt.

  • 83% of US respondents report they have already traveled to a destination out of their comfort zone or are planning to. The 25-34 age group is the most experienced with a whopping 93%. 
  • 54% of American respondents have already traveled outside their comfort zone, which makes them the number 1 nationality among the poll followed by the Spanish (41%).

What is the top 3 of a holiday outside of the Americans comfort zone?

  •   For 21% of US respondents it is a vacation that is not organized at all; they just buy the plane ticket and improvise upon arrival. 
  •   Followed by 19% for whom it is a totally sustainable vacation.
  •   In third place 16% believe it is a vacation without any luxuries, just the bare essentials.

The least challenging  traveling for Americans is solo traveling (10%).

What are the essential benefits of traveling outside of the comfort zone?

  •   For 19% of the US respondents it is learning a different way of living. 
  •   Followed by challenging oneself for 18%. It is the most important benefit for the 18-24 age group with 33% and for 55-64 with 36%.
  •   17% believe that it enables them to change their everyday life upon return.

Globally challenging oneself is the number 1 benefit but the Americans have the lowest percentage among all polled countries with only 18% compared to the Swedish with 44%.

*Methodology:
Conducted by One Poll for eDreams ODIGEO of 10,000 respondents in international markets including  UK, France, Spain, Italy, Germany, Portugal and Sweden. 2,000 respondents were from the USA. The Poll was conducted between 14th - 15th March 2023.

About eDreams 
eDreams is part of the eDreams ODIGEO Group, one of the world's largest online travel companies serving 20 million customers globally. The business conceptualized Prime, the first subscription product in the travel sector which has attracted more than 4.6 million members since launching in 2017.

SOURCE eDreams

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.