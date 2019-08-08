NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KEY FINDINGS

According to Inkwood Research, the global vascular guidewires market is expected to reach $1614.2 million by the end of 2027 and evolve around 5.46% CAGR during the estimated period of 2019-2027. The rising incidences of cardiovascular diseases along with rapid technological developments, will further drive the expansion of the market in future.



MARKET INSIGHTS

The increasing geriatric population on a global scale and growing prevalence of chronic diseases attributes to the rising demand for minimally invasive procedures, thereby propelling the growth of vascular guidewires market.Furthermore, government initiatives like awareness and educational programs result in rising awareness among people about various options available to treat cardiovascular disorders.



This factors accompanied by other aspects will drive the global vascular guidewires market growth.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Geographically, the global vascular guidewires market has been classified into few regions, namely Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and Rest of World regional segment that comprises of remaining countries.The North America region is anticipated to hold a significant market share of XX% during the forecast period.



This market in the region is factored to better healthcare infrastructure and high adoption of vascular guidewires, and eventually boosting its market growth.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The leading companies in the market are Medtronic, Olympus Corporation, Edward Lifesciences, Biotronik Se & Co. KG, Becton Dickinson and Company, B Braun Melsungen AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Boston Scientific Corporation, Merit Medical Systems, Cook Medical LLC, Cardinal Health Inc., Terumo, Abbott, and GaltNeedleTech.



__________________________

