According to Mordor Intelligence analysis, the share of the North American agricultural robots and mechatronics market was 62% in 2018

Market Overview

The agricultural robots and mechatronics market was valued at USD 3.4 billion in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 24.2%, during the forecast period (2019-2024). In 2018, North America was the largest geographical segment of the market studied and accounted for a share of around 42%.



Big industrial indoor farms are using aquaponics, which includes high-tech plumbing and filtration systems that can recycle virtually all the fresh water and avoid the use of pesticides. The combination of indoor farming and robots is likely to enhance the production capacities of crops. This is likely to drive the agricultural robots and mechatronics market to an extent. Across the world, a huge decline of the workforce is observed due to many reasons, like the lack of skilled labor, aging of farmers, and young farmers finding farming an unattractive profession, thus encouraging trend for automated farming operations



Scope of the Report

Agricultural robots and mechatronics support farmers by performing agricultural operations, such as crop and animal sensing, weeding and drilling, integration of autonomous systems technologies into existing farm operational equipment such as tractors, robotic systems to harvest crops, and conduct complex dexterous operations and allied industry operations.



Key Market Trends

Increasing Adoption of Automation Technologies in Indoor Farming



With the adoption of advanced technologies, large farms equipped with indoor farming are opting for the usage of robots, in order to automate the processes mentioned above. After the adoption of advanced farming technologies in large farms, the labor force reduced by 22% globally, in the year 2017, compared to the previous year. Some of the major projects, like GARotics (Green Asparagus Robotics Harvesting System), GRAPE (Ground Robot for VineyArd Monitoring and ProtEction), and MARS (Mobile Agricultural Robotic Swarms) were funded by the European Commission to replace manual labor with automation technologies. Several such innovations are aiding the agricultural robots market to gain potential attraction in the near future.



North America dominates the market



According to the analysis, the share of the North American agricultural robots and mechatronics market was 62% in 2018. The United States is one of the largest markets for autonomous tractors in the agricultural robots and mechatronics market in North America. Autonomous Tractor Corporation and Agrobotics LLC are some of the major players in the market studied, based in this region. The major factors driving the market studied in North America are large scale farming operations, decline in labor, and the need to enhance productivity of agriculture.



Competitive Landscape

The agricultural robots and mechatronics market is highly fragmented, with top nine companies accounting for about more than 30% share of the market, while rest of the companies account for the remaining share. There are various major companies which are highly involved in the introduction of new products. For instance, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has launched DairyRobot R9500 in January 2019, Vision Robotics has launched Grapevine Pruner, Yamaha Motor Company has introduced agricultural unmanned helicopter in 2018 Fazer R, and DeLaval Inc. has launched robot OptiDuo™ and VMS™ milking system V300 in June 2018.

