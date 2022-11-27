ACCORDING TO OPINIUM INSURERS INFLATE TRAVEL COVER COSTS BY £242 FOR DISABLED PEOPLE

New research from the Valuable 500 reveals that disabled travellers are paying £242 more than non-disabled travellers for travel insurance

Findings also reveal that a fifth of disabled travellers felt unsafe whilst travelling

LONDON, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New research shows that disabled tourists are paying £242 more than non-disabled customers for travel insurance cover to go on holiday, a significant premium compared to those without disabilities.

The findings come at a time when the cost-of-living crisis is placing undue pressure on those with disabilities, who already face significant additional costs in their day-to-day lives.

The research also looked at the other barriers disabled tourists face whilst travelling, including time inequity, digital accessibility, a lack of disabled representation, lack of inclusive design, and lack of knowledge of disability and how to meet the needs of customers with disabilities.

Two in five disabled people face stressful and unsafe situations when travelling due to lack of accessibility. One fifth of disabled people reported feeling unsafe and scared when travelling and one in ten were not able to access a toilet.

As a consequence, feelings of embarrassment, isolation and being disregarded were also felt by a quarter of the respondents that were surveyed, and nearly a quarter (23%) felt ignored.

The Valuable 500 is the largest global collective of CEOs committed to disability inclusion. High profile members include Expedia, Airbnb, Heathrow Airport, and British Airways.

Caroline Casey, Founder, Valuable 500 commented: This research adds to a burgeoning list of discriminations that people with disabilities face day in, day out. When a hotel, restaurant or transport provider is inaccessible you're leaving a proportion of business on the table.

The global spending power of people with disabilities is estimated to be $13 trillion annually, so the business case for the travel industry to put accessibility first, and not as an afterthought is absolutely imperative. This can be rectified by putting disabled staff and consumers at the heart of the travel business.

Kathy Martinez, VP for Global Disability Inclusion, Expedia:

"Travel strengthens connections and broadens horizons, yet historic, physical and societal barriers often limit equitable access to travel. Disability is a natural part of the human condition. Everyone should have the right to travel, no matter their ability. Expedia Group is committed to creating a more open world and lessening equity gaps. By collaborating with our vast network of partners on resources like our Lodging Accessibility Guide, we are able to share best practices and work together towards a collective goal to ensure travellers with disabilities are valued and included."

