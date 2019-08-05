NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Executive Summary

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Stethoscopes Market. The report analyzes the Global Stethoscope Market in terms of volume (numbers) and value. Further, the report analyzes the Stethoscope Market By Product Type (Manual Stethoscope and Electronic Stethoscope), By Applications (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Center, Clinics, Home Care and Others). The global market for stethoscope has been covered By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, ROW) and By Country (US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, Japan, India, South Korea) for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.



According to the report, global stethoscope market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 4.91% during 2019 – 2024.



Manual Stethoscope and Hospitals are the segments that have been witnessing growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years owing to ageing and escalating population growth with changing lifestyle and growing awareness regarding various hazardous diseases, is propelling the market for Stethoscopes during the coming years. Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the Global Stethoscope Market in 2019. Key factors driving the robust growth rate in North America include presence of major leading stethoscope manufacturers in the region who are focusing on expanding their product portfolio and offering latest technology driven stethoscopes to the clinicians and physicians supported by enhanced focus on improving quality of healthcare services, thereby infusing growth in the market for Stethoscopes during the period.



The report titled "Global Stethoscope Market - Analysis By Product Type (Manual Stethoscope, Electronic Stethoscope), By Application (Hospital, Ambulatory Surgical Center, Clinics, Home Care, Others), By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2024) - By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, ROW), By Country (US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, Japan, India, South Korea)" has covered and analyzed the potential of Global Stethoscope Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the Global Stethoscope Market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.



Scope of the Report

Global Stethoscope Market – Volume (Numbers) and Value (USD Million) Analysis (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• Global Stethoscope Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

• Manual Stethoscope Market - Volume (Numbers) and Value (USD Million)

• Electronic Stethoscope Market - Volume (Numbers) and Value (USD Million)

• By Application – Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics, Home Care, Others

• Market Share Analysis

• Market Attractiveness Charts - Products Type, Application



Regional Markets – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• Stethoscope Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

• By Product Type – Manual Stethoscope and Electronic Stethoscope

• By Application – Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics, Home Care, Others

• Leading Market Players

• Market Attractiveness Charts - Products Type, Application, Country



Country Analysis – US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, Japan, India, South Korea (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• Stethoscope Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

• By Product Type – Manual Stethoscope and Electronic Stethoscope

• By Application – Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics, Home Care, Others



Other Report Highlights

• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints

• Market Trends

• SWOT Analysis

• Competitive Landscape



• Company Analysis – 3M, Medline Industries Inc, Welch Allyn, GF Health Products Inc, Rudolf Riester GmbH, American Diagnostic Corporation, Cardionics, Heine Optotechnik GmbH & Co., Smiths Medical, Omron Corporation



Customization of the Report

The report could be customized according to the client's specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.



