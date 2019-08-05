NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Executive Summary

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of global interventional cardiovascular devices market. The report analyzes the Interventional Cardiovascular Devices Market, By Product Type (Catheter, Balloon, Stent, Guidewire, Systems), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world) and By Country (U.S, Canada, Germany, U.K, Japan, China, India and Brazil) for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024. According to the the report, global interventional cardiovascular devices market is projected to display a subtle growth represented by a CAGR of 8.36% during 2019 – 2024.



Over the recent years, global interventional cardiovascular devices market has been witnessing growth, on account of several driving factors including increase in geriatric population, increasing awareness for minimally invasive cardiac procedures and prevailing unhealthy lifestyle habits. Moreover, rising medical infrastructure developments with increase in medical facilities is expected to propel the demand for interventional cardiovascular devices market. In this research report, the market is segmented on the basis of product type. By Product Type, the segment of stent is predicted to hold its dominant position in the market in the historic as well as forecast period. Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share, by value in the global interventional cardiovascular devices market in 2018. However, Asia Pacific is predicted to advance at the highest rate. Presence of vast consumer base, particularly in emerging nations such as China and India, in addition to growing per capita expenditure on healthcare is likely to drive the regional market.



The report titled "Global Interventional Cardiovascular Devices Market: Analysis By Product Type (Catheter, Stent, Balloon, Guidewire, Systems), By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2024) - By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World), By Country (U.S, Canada, Germany, U.K, Japan, China, India, Brazil)" has covered and analyzed the potential of global interventional cardiovascular devices market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global interventional cardiovascular devices market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.



Scope of the Report

Global Interventional Cardiovascular Devices Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• Global Interventional Cardiovascular Devices Market – Size, Growth and Forecast

• By Product Type (Catheter, Balloon, Stent, Guidewire, Systems)

• Market Share Analysis

• Market Attractiveness By Product Type



Regional Markets – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• Regional Interventional Cardiovascular Devices Market – Size, Growth and Forecast

• By Product Type (Catheter, Balloon, Stent, Guidewire, Systems)

• Major Market Players



Country Analysis – US, Canada, UK, Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• Interventional Cardiovascular Devices Market– Size, Growth and Forecast

• By Product Type (Catheter, Balloon, Stent, Guidewire, Systems)



Other Report Highlights

• Competitive Landscape (Company share analysis, Product Benchmarking, Brand Analysis, New Product Approvals)

• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints

• Market Trends

• Porter Five Force Analysis

• Policy and Regulatory Landscape

• Company Analysis – Abbott Laboratories, Acrostak, B. Braun Melsungen, Biosensors International, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cardinal Health, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, Terumo Corporation.



Customization of the Report

The report could be customized according to the client's specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.



