According to Total Brain Study: 86% of U.S. Workers Want a Corporate Culture that Embraces Open Mental Health Dialogue

Against the backdrop of accelerated vaccine administration and an anxious workforce increasingly being called back to the workplace, half of U.S. workers believe that their employers' have not done enough to address the mental health impacts of COVID-19. Further, survey findings reveal that the vast majority of workers do not feel that their employer has created an open workplace culture when it comes to mental health. A staggering 86% say that they want their employer to build a corporate culture that encourages candid conversations and honest dialogue about mental health issues and challenges.

"Many corporate leaders are not fully aware of the range of issues and challenges their employees are facing."

These findings align with a pre-pandemic poll by the American Psychiatric Association stating that as many as half of U.S. workers say they are not comfortable talking about their mental health in the workplace; and one third are worried about the consequences of those conversations.

"Many corporate leaders, while caring and empathetic, are not fully aware of the range of issues and challenges their employees are facing; nor the fear employees have about coming forward seeking help," noted Louis Gagnon, CEO, Total Brain. "The face of anxiety, depression and PTSD is not always what one imagines. Mental health issues are often silent and invisible."

Added Gagnon, "Measuring and benchmarking mental health issues within an organization; bringing conversations to the forefront; and encouraging your employees, especially those in leadership positions, to open up about their own challenges has never been more important."

In response to the survey findings, Total Brain has launched #thisisnormal, a multi-channel brand campaign designed to break the stigma associated with mental health and bring mental health struggles out of the shadows. Over the next month, and extending through the year, Total Brain will leverage a mix of targeted digital, social, print and experiential advertising. Total Brain is challenging people's preconceived notions about what mental conditions look like. The company is inviting business leaders, employees and mental health clinicians to reflect on their own mental health; and encouraging them to defy the stigma surrounding mental health by sharing a photo of themselves and their story of mental health challenges. To learn more or to join in the campaign and to read Louis Gagnon's honest and authentic story about his struggle with PTSD visit: https://www.totalbrain.com/thisisnormal

"Large employers understand that the transition back to the workplace for many employees may create additional stress, on top of existing anxieties and other negative impacts of the pandemic era," said Colleen McHugh, executive vice president of the American Health Policy Institute and strategic advisor of HR Policy Association. "While the latest Mental Health Index shows a 51% increase in the risk of PTSD among employees ages 40-59, large employers are engaged at the c-suite level in tackling this and the stigmatization around all mental and behavioral health problems. Through the increase in new initiatives and technologies, our hope is that conversations around mental and behavioral health begin to normalize and there will be better access to providers and support services for employees and their families."

"The data shows that recent events present leaders with a golden opportunity to improve the future of work for workers and organizations," said John Boudreau, professor emeritus of Management and Organization and a senior research scientist with the Center for Effective Organizations, University of Southern California. "Improving mental health and mental fitness can offer immense mutual benefits."

Additional details on the back-to-work opinion poll findings are available online.

Survey Methodology: This survey was fielded April 13 - 23, 2021 via online questionnaire to a nationwide sample of 425 full-time workers working remotely through the pandemic and expected to return to the workplace in the coming months. The sample is nationally representative and balanced by gender, age and geographic location according the U.S. Census Bureau. The survey has a 95% confidence level and a 4.76% margin of error.

About Total Brain: Total Brain is based in San Francisco and publicly listed in Sydney, AUS (ASX:TTB). Total Brain is a mental health and brain performance self-monitoring and self-care platform that has over 1M registered users. Benefits for employers and payers include better mental healthcare access, lower costs and higher productivity. totalbrain.com

