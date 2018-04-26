AccorHotels To Open The First Raffles Hotel & Residences In North America

"We are proud to announce the introduction of Raffles Hotels & Resorts, one of our portfolio's most iconic and beloved luxury brands, to Boston, an American city with a powerful history of cultural significance and landmark events," said Kevin Frid, COO of AccorHotels North & Central America. "As the only Raffles property on the continent, the hotel will bring to North America the unparalleled standards of excellence for which the Raffles brand is celebrated."

Joining a prestigious collection of 12 individually unique and timeless Raffles properties around the world, the project will include 147 guestrooms and 146 branded residences in a striking new 33-story building.

Hotel highlights include a mix of signature Raffles hotel services, elegant and lively public spaces including a two-story sky lobby perched high above Copley Square, five distinct food and beverage venues, a state-of-the-art Raffles Spa with a 20-meter indoor pool, a stunning garden terrace and lounge, and expansive meeting space.

Raffles Boston Back Bay Residences will be a sophisticated urban sanctuary with a unique collection of pied-a-terre suites, one- to three-bedroom homes and penthouses, together with a variety of intimate residents-only gathering places and exclusive offerings.

For more than 130 years, Raffles Hotels & Resorts has celebrated the individual personalities and stories of its hotels, each featuring a design aesthetic that embraces and reflects the culture of the destination and community in which it resides. A team of award-winning architectural and design firms has been carefully selected to bring the property to life, with an inimitable personality that is uniquely "of Boston." The building will boast an impressive and dramatic exterior designed by Boston-based The Architectural Team Inc.; as well as elegantly appointed hotel interiors fashioned by Stonehill Taylor; and stylish and sophisticated residential interiors created by Rockwell Group.

The project's developer, Trinity Stuart LLC, is a partnership of hoteliers Gary and Jeff Saunders individually, principals of Saunders Hotel Group, which has a distinguished history of owning and operating hotels in Boston's Back Bay, and developer Jordan Warshaw, principal of The Noannet Group, a Boston-based development firm that specializes in architecturally distinctive buildings that enhance their communities.

"Raffles is one of the most iconic names in hotels in the world, and the Back Bay is one of the most iconic neighborhoods in the United States, so it is a perfect match and will further enhance Boston's reputation as a world-class city," said Warshaw.

"The addition of the legendary Raffles brand in North America signals an evolution of AccorHotels' luxury presence in the region and supports our Group's growth strategy to introduce new brands and continue to develop luxury hotels in key strategic markets," Frid added.

Dating back to 1887, Raffles Hotels & Resorts is an iconic and award-winning brand with an illustrious history and legendary service. Today, the Raffles collection includes a dozen distinguished addresses around the world, each with its own unique local character combined with identifiable Raffles touches. Located in many of the world's most impressive destinations, the remarkable collection of hotels and resorts includes Le Royal Monceau, Raffles Paris; Raffles Singapore, and Raffles Seychelles, among others. Noteworthy Raffles openings in the pipeline include Raffles Europejski Warsaw in Poland, The Palm Dubai Hotel and Raffles Residences on Palm Jumeirah, and transformation of the Old War Office in London into a Raffles Hotel.

About Raffles Hotels & Resorts

Raffles Hotels & Resorts boasts an illustrious history and some of the most prestigious hotel addresses worldwide. In 1887, Raffles Singapore set the standard for luxury hospitality, introducing the world to private butlers, the Singapore Sling and its enduring, legendary service. Today, Raffles continues this tradition in leading cities and lavish resort locales, enchanting travellers with meaningful experiences and service that is both gracious and intuitive. Connoisseurs of life choose Raffles, not merely for its aura of culture, beauty and gentility, but for the extraordinary way they feel when in residence with Raffles. Each Raffles, be it Paris, Istanbul, Warsaw, Jakarta or the Seychelles, serves as a venerated oasis where travellers arrive as guests, leave as friends and return as family. Raffles is part of AccorHotels, a world-leading travel and lifestyle group which invites travellers to feel welcome at more than 4,300 hotels, resorts and residences, along with some 10,000 of the finest private homes around the globe.

About Trinity Stuart, LLC

Trinity Stuart LLC combines the development expertise of The Noannet Group with the three generations of hotel development and operations experience of Saunders Hotel Group. The team is represented by multi-generational Boston property developers and operators with strong development track records and local relationships. With an organization-level commitment to excellence for over 75 years, Saunders Hotel Group has extensive, time-tested experience in the development, management and ownership of hospitality assets throughout Greater Boston. The Noannet Group was founded in 2011 to develop architecturally significant mixed-use and residential buildings that enhance and transform communities. As two firms that focus on creating "best in class" hotels, residential and mixed-use buildings, the principals of Saunders and Noannet have created a natural and synergistic partnership. For more information, please visit www.saundershotelgroup.com and www.noannet.com.

