Accorto Regulatory Solutions joins GINN to Further Tobacco Harm Reduction Mission

RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Accorto Regulatory Solutions, an industry-leading regulatory compliance firm specializing in helping organizations bring their innovative FDA-regulated products to market, is proud to formally announce its membership in the Global Institute for Novel Nicotine (GINN), an organization dedicated to advancing tobacco harm reduction through supporting the research and development of non-vaporized tobacco alternatives for adult smokers. The organization also promotes the highest regulatory compliance standards, focusing significantly on youth access prevention, responsible marketing, and product quality. This partnership underscores Accorto's unwavering commitment to fostering scientifically backed regulation and ensuring industry integrity and consumer safety.

GINN is renowned for its rigorous approach to safeguarding public health by setting a benchmark for regulatory practices in the tobacco harm reduction sector. The organization's Science and Standards Committee (SSC), which includes leading regulatory and scientific professionals familiar with reduced-risk nicotine products, plays a pivotal role in shaping detailed regulatory recommendations for the industry. Accorto's Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Vince Angelico, will be a key member of this committee, contributing his extensive expertise to further the Institute's mission.

"Becoming a member of GINN is a pivotal move in our ongoing commitment to advancing public health through robust, evidence-based regulation," said Tom Beaudet, CEO of Accorto Regulatory Solutions. "GINN's dedication to upholding industry integrity and prioritizing consumer safety mirrors our own values. We are eager to collaborate with fellow members to drive impactful progress in the tobacco harm reduction space."

Through this collaboration, Accorto Regulatory Solutions aims to contribute to the development of comprehensive, science-driven regulations that will enhance public health outcomes and promote responsible industry practices. Additionally, Accorto is dedicated to helping GINN members with novel, science-backed reduced-risk products fortify their regulatory applications, enabling these products to reach the market. This effort will provide current adult tobacco users with reduced-risk alternatives that are appropriate for the protection of public health.

"Accorto Regulatory Solutions joining GINN marks a significant step forward in our shared mission to advance tobacco harm reduction through evidence-based regulation," said Shem Baldeosingh, Director of GINN. "Accorto's deep expertise in regulatory compliance and their commitment to public health align perfectly with GINN's core values. We are particularly excited about Dr. Vince Angelico's involvement in our Science and Standards Committee, as it will further enhance our ability to develop comprehensive, science-driven regulatory frameworks that support the safe and responsible marketing of reduced-risk nicotine products."

About Accorto Regulatory Solutions:

Accorto Regulatory Solutions is a leading provider of regulatory advisory services, specializing in navigating complex regulatory landscapes for the tobacco harm reduction and life sciences industries. With a focus on delivering tailored strategies and solutions, Accorto helps clients bring innovative products to market while ensuring compliance with all relevant regulations. Accorto is known for its bespoke approach to regulatory applications, providing high-quality PMTA application development and support services to its clients in the tobacco harm reduction sector. The organization's track record speaks for itself, with the majority of their PMTA applications being among the less than 0.01% of applications still in Substantive Scientific Review with the US FDA.

Learn more about Accorto Regulatory Solutions at www.accortoreg.com

About GINN:

The Global Institute for Novel Nicotine (GINN) is dedicated to positioning itself as the industry's primary advocate for non-vaping reduced-risk products. While vapes have established representation, GINN focuses on emerging reduced-risk products like nicotine pouches and heat-not-burn. As a membership-based association, GINN engages with stakeholders globally and has an evidence-based and science-led approach at the heart of all that it does.

Learn more about GINN at https://the-ginn.com

