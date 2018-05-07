Account Based Go-to-Market gets a new friend through FIEE: Fit + Intent + Engage + Execute

Target account selection is the foundation of any account-based go-to-market approach. The FIEE Methodology, which brings together industry leaders in B2B sales and marketing, is focused around a core structure of Fit, Intent, Engage and Execute. Through the strategic integration of analytics, insights and actions, these companies are optimizing target account selection and driving sales results with:

Fit

EverString finds the most relevant prospects through automated machine learning

Intent

Bombora aggregates third-party behavioral data to provide insights about when prospects are actively in-market and most likely to engage

Engage

Terminus's software enables account-based marketing at scale to drive demand, accelerate pipeline, and improve customer marketing

Execute

TTEC operationalizes and executes omnichannel sales programs to acquire, retain and grow customers

"While many companies invest in individual tools for account-based sales and marketing, most businesses fall short in executing programs across channels," according to Kyle Priest, Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer, TTEC. "Through this integration of strategy and technology, we're identifying the right customers, capturing their attention at the right time and through the right channel, and creating an immediate dialogue with them. This integrated approach rapidly acquires new customers, grows wallet share and maximizes results for our clients."

TTEC will share insights alongside their client around how the world's leading logistics company is growing sales with its business customers using the latest AI-enabled technology, the most reliable data, and precision analytics. During the presentation, How to successfully bring Fit, Intent, Engagement and Execution together to hit new heights, on Tuesday, May 8, the client will describe how it is building customer engagement and growing its business by understanding customer needs, value and behavior, during and after every interaction.

Throughout the conference, TTEC (Booth 251), Bombora (Booth 229), EverString (Booth 118) and Terminus (Booth 252) will demonstrate:

How the Fit, Intent, Engage and Execute methodology is used to drive sales results

Best practices for using machine learning and reliable data to improve relevance at the point of interaction

Tactics for mining and implementing actionable data to refine messaging

Ways to increase the salesforce effectiveness through the right combination of tools, technology and training

Upcoming trends in advanced sales analytics and recommendations for companies to stay ahead

Strategies to turn AI enablement from aspiration to reality

For more information about the event and the FIEE methodology, visit http://www.ttec.com/events/sirius-decisions-annual-summit

