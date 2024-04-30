AccountabilIT Achieves Microsoft Identity and Access Management (IAM) Advanced Specialization

PHOENIX, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AccountabilIT (AIT), headquartered in Scottsdale with a global customer base, has been awarded the Microsoft Identity and Access Management Specialization, underscoring their expertise in IT and cybersecurity solutions. With this award, Microsoft recognizes that AccountabilIT is able to provide their customers with confidence that their assets are thoroughly safeguarded against unauthorized access.

Microsoft Advanced Specializations are awarded to Microsoft partners who exhibit distinguished understanding and extensive proficiency in a particular field. This is AIT's third Security Advanced Specialization.

"Microsoft Security Specialization in Identity and Access Management is a certification that demonstrates our expertise in securing cloud-based identities and access management solutions. We have proven our ability to design, implement, and manage IAM solutions using Microsoft technologies, such as Azure Active Directory, Microsoft 365, and Microsoft Cloud App Security," said Jim Hertle, AIT's Chief Operating Officer.

Earning this specialization requires Microsoft Partners to meet rigorous performance criteria, pass relevant exams and certifications, and provide validated customer references, ensuring a high standard of service and expertise.

Recognized among the top 250 MSSPs worldwide for eight consecutive years, AIT has quickly adapted to providing secure solutions for the new world of remote and hybrid work. AccountabilIT guides customers through their cloud journey sensibly and securely.

What is Identity and Access Management?

In today's digital landscape, identity-related attacks are surging. The Identity Theft Resource Center's 2023 Annual Data Breach Report reveals a 72% increase in data compromises, highlighting challenges in network security. Identity and Access Management (IAM) systems are crucial safeguards beyond login credentials, often leaked in breaches, for detecting and managing access, thwarting unauthorized infiltration.

About AccountabilIT

AccountabilIT (AIT) is a managed IT & cybersecurity firm headquartered in Arizona. AIT takes pride in being an early adopter of Microsoft security solutions, including Microsoft Sentinel, the first-ever born-in-the-cloud SIEM security tool. With our 24x7 Security Operations Center (SOC) and comprehensive MSP practice, AIT serves as a trusted partner for technology outsourcing needs across businesses. AITs 'Customer First' strategy supports high customer satisfaction, reflected in our Net Promoter score of 82. Visit AIT online

