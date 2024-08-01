AccountabilIT's John Joyner Awarded Microsoft MVP in Azure and Security Categories

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AccountabilIT, a leading Managed Security Service Provider, is proud to announce that John Joyner, Senior Director of Technology, has been honored with the prestigious Microsoft Most Valuable Professional (MVP) award in two categories: Azure Management and Cloud Security. This dual recognition marks a significant milestone in John's career, highlighting his exceptional contributions to the Microsoft community.

John Joyner, a veteran in the industry with 17 years as an MVP, received this dual award for the first time, recognizing his specialization in Azure Management and Cloud Security. His expertise and dedication have played a crucial role in driving AccountabilIT's success and innovation in the cybersecurity and cloud management space.

AccountabilIT CEO Chuck Vermillion remarked, "John is a consummate professional and his dual MVP award in Azure and Security showcases the depth of his expertise as well as our commitment to leveraging top-tier talent to deliver outstanding service to our customers. John continuously demonstrates his 'superpower' which is being able and willing to communicate complex technical issues and solutions to nontechnical professionals. A heartfelt congratulations to John for this amazing accomplishment."

John attributes this achievement to the support and resources provided by AccountabilIT. "I am so grateful to AIT's CEO, Chuck Vermillion, and CTO, Paul Zalewski, for giving me the latitude and resources to deliver the community-facing activities that keep me in the game."

The Microsoft MVP award recognizes exceptional community leaders who share their passion, technical expertise, and real-world knowledge of Microsoft products with others. As an MVP, Joyner has exclusive opportunities to engage with Microsoft product groups, other MVPs, and attend the annual Microsoft MVP Global Summit.

About AccountabilIT

AccountabilIT (AIT) is a managed IT & cybersecurity firm headquartered in Arizona. AIT has grown into a leader in cybersecurity and has earned multiple distinctions in the Microsoft Partner program. AIT takes pride in being an early adopter of Microsoft security solutions. With a 24x7 Security Operations Center (SOC) and their MSP practice, AIT is the go-to partner for any business's technology outsourcing.

AccountabilIT's "Customer First" strategy is instrumental in leading the industry in customer satisfaction, as measured by the Net Promoter score of 82. Visit AIT online

