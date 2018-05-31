Accountability is Important for a Business to Keep Moving Forward, Says Brandon Frere

PETALUMA, Calif., May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- It is not inherent to a business' nature to be one hundred percent predictable and controllable. Some things will simply be out of employer and employees' control, but in those instances, the after-effects still have to be dealt with. Brandon Frere, successful entrepreneur and CEO of several businesses, wants to remind other entrepreneurs and CEOs of personal accountability in the workplace.

Credit: Rido81/Bigstock

No blame has to be placed in the event that circumstances come out wrong, but there will be work that has to be done to get things running smoothly again. If a higher up told an employee that certain plans were going to begin soon and for some reason, they can't actually begin, rather than letting the employee infer that through radio silence, letting that individual know can allow them to focus more on other work instead. Even just a quick email updating employees that it can't happen as planned can keep the workplace flowing more smoothly. "It's hard to stress how important communication and accountability are. But for a business to function properly, it's a must," said Frere.

If an employee was told there would be something for them, like requested time off that now has to be rescheduled, going the extra step to compensate them properly is part of taking on accountability. All work, time, and effort from every employee is valuable, including their time to themselves. Asking them to come in on days they have scheduled off needs to be handled in a way that benefits the company but does not cause an employee to resent the business.

Taking on accountability for less than desirable occurrences can promote a healthier work environment. It can also encourage similar actions in employees so that they will be accountable for their actions and what might directly relate to their own work. "Forward-thinking accountability is there for the benefit of the business and employees, alike. Letting things slip through the cracks because they were less than ideal should not be seen as an option," said Brandon Frere.

About Frere Enterprises

Brandon Frere is an entrepreneur and businessman who lives in Sonoma County, California. He has designed and created multiple companies to meet the ever-demanding needs of businesses and consumers alike. His company website, www.FrereEnterprises.com, is used as a means to communicate many of the lessons, fundamentals, and information he has learned throughout his extensive business and personal endeavors, most recently in advocating on behalf of student loan borrowers nationwide.

As experienced during his own student loan repayment, Mr. Frere found out how difficult it can be to work with federally contracted student loan servicers and the repayment programs designed to help borrowers. Through those efforts, he gained an insider's look into the repayment process and the motivations behind the inflating student loan debt bubble. His knowledge of the confusing landscape of student loan repayment became a vital theme in his future endeavors, and he now uses those experiences to help guide others through the daunting process of applying for available federal repayment and loan forgiveness programs.

FrereEnterprises.com

Related Images

image1.png

accountability-in-business.jpg

Accountability in Business

Credit: Rido81/Bigstock

Related Links

Frere Enterprises home page

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/accountability-is-important-for-a-business-to-keep-moving-forward-says-brandon-frere-300657651.html

SOURCE Frere Enterprises

Related Links

http://www.frereenterprises.com

