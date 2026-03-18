Accountability Journalism Institute Appoints New Members to Its Board of Directors and Scientific Advisory Board

NEW YORK, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Investigative public health and democracy-focused nonprofit, the Accountability Journalism Institute, announced the appointment of Billie Jean Sweeney to its Board of Directors, effective today.

AJI has appointed veteran journalist and editor Billie Jean Sweeney to its Board of Directors. Sweeney brings deep experience in investigative reporting, press freedom, and public-interest journalism, and will help strengthen AJI's coverage of gender affirming care, disinformation, and the forces shaping public health and democracy.

Billie Jean Sweeney is a freelance editor, reporter and advocate. She helped direct international news coverage for The New York Times and coverage of New York City for The Associated Press. She also served as editorial director of the Committee to Protect Journalists, where she defended international press freedom. At The Hartford Courant she led an investigation into the deadly use of restraints in mental health institutions, prompting nationwide reforms. She is now a volunteer editor and contributor for the independent trans news website Assigned Media, where she has written about conservative donors' impact in spreading anti-trans disinformation.

Sweeney's experience will help guide the Accountability Journalism Institute in its coverage of gender affirming care access and expand and strengthen its journalism programming.

"AJI is incredibly fortunate to welcome a journalist of Sweeney's caliber to our organization," said Walker Bragman, executive director and editor of the Accountability Journalism Institute. "We are honored to have someone with such an extraordinary body of work and passion for social justice on our team."

"Independent, accountability-driven reporting has never been more important. I'm proud to be a part of a movement that's determined to counter misinformation, especially in public health, and to expose the powerful and monied bad actors behind it," Sweeney said.

About the Accountability Journalism Institute

AJI is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to exposing threats to America's critical institutions and restoring public trust. AJI's investigative newsletter, Important Context, has been cited in major media outlets.

Media Contact:

Olivia Riggio

917-973-4383

[email protected]

SOURCE Accountability Journalism Institute