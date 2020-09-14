Accountable Care Coalition of Georgia Generates $2.5 Million in Total Savings for the Medicare Shared Savings Program

TAMPA, Fla. and DECATUR, Ga., Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Collaborative Health Systems announced today the Accountable Care Coalition (ACC) of Georgia generated $2.5 million in total savings for the Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP) for performance year 2019, according to figures released by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

In performance year 2019, the ACC of Georgia:

Served 8,500 Medicare beneficiaries across Georgia ;

; Achieved a total quality score of 92%;

Delivered $2.5 million in total savings to Medicare; and,

in total savings to Medicare; and, Generated $1.1 million in shared savings.

"We are extremely proud to have generated total savings for the Medicare Shared Savings Program and our providers," said Dr. Theresa Jacobs, Medical Director for the ACC of Georgia. "We are fully committed to providing high-quality preventive care and chronic disease management to Medicare beneficiaries in our ACO and are grateful the program allows us to demonstrate how we as community health centers can provide increasing value, not only to the healthcare system, but to more than 8,500 Medicare Fee-For-Service beneficiaries in the state of Georgia."

"The ACC of Georgia is demonstrating how community physicians can thrive by promoting value-based care that increases accountability, improves quality, and lowers cost of care," said Anthony Valdés, President of Collaborative Health Systems. "We look forward to our continued collaboration as we work with providers to efficiently deliver quality healthcare and improve health outcomes for Medicare beneficiaries in Georgia."

Medicare ACOs are groups of doctors, hospitals, and other healthcare providers who come together voluntarily to provide coordinated, high-quality care to their Medicare beneficiaries. The Shared Savings Program offers providers and suppliers an opportunity to create an ACO, which agrees to be held accountable for the quality, cost, and experience of care of an assigned Medicare Fee-For-Service (FFS) beneficiary population. The Shared Savings Program has different tracks that allow ACOs to select an arrangement that makes the most sense for their organization.

For more information about the ACC of Georgia and Collaborative Health Systems, visit www.CollaborativeHealthSystems.com.

About the Accountable Care Coalition of Georgia

The Accountable Care Coalition of Georgia is an MSSP ACO focused on value-based healthcare. Our providers are dedicated to improving the quality of healthcare and lowering the growth rate of healthcare costs. The Accountable Care Coalition of Georgia participates in the Medicare Shared Savings Program under a contract with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. For more information, visit accgeorgia.net.

About Collaborative Health Systems

Collaborative Health Systems (CHS) is a management services organization that partners with independent primary care physicians as they move to value-based models. Its core belief is that primary care physicians are in the best position to influence the quality and cost of healthcare. CHS provides comprehensive support for its physician partners by providing management services, risk contracting, and population health capabilities, including actionable data and other tools, to deliver care coordination and closure of gaps in care. CHS provides additional services to secure and deliver favorable value-based contracts with commercial and other health plans. As of August 2020, CHS manages two Next Generation ACOs, eight MSSP ACOs, a Care Transformation Organization, and three Independent Practice Associations. CHS is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation. For more information, visit www.CollaborativeHealthSystems.com.

SOURCE Collaborative Health Systems

