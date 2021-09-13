Accountable Care Coalition of Southeast Wisconsin Delivers Nearly $85 Million in Total Savings to Medicare Since 2013

TAMPA, Fla., RACINE/KENOSHA, Wis., SHEBOYGAN, Wis., and MILWAUKEE, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Collaborative Health Systems (CHS) announced today the Accountable Care Coalition (ACC) of Southeast Wisconsin generated $991,021 in total savings in 2020 for the Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP), according to figures released by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

The ACC of Southeast Wisconsin has participated in the MSSP program since its beginning and each year has generated savings. Since 2013, the ACO has achieved $84.7 million in total savings and $42.3 million in shared savings for the program. In 2020, the ACC of Southeast Wisconsin served 8,900 Medicare beneficiaries across Wisconsin and generated $479,988 in shared savings.

The ACC of Southeast Wisconsin partnered with CHS to improve care and quality outcomes through timely and preventive care. Leveraging innovative technology to track population health trends, CHS supported Southeast Wisconsin to meet annual quality standards, and, most recently, helped them achieve an average quality score of 96.9%. This high-quality level of care has helped keep patients out of the hospital and ER resulting in a 10% decrease in inpatient visits per 1,000 since 2018 and an 18% decrease in ER visits per 1,000 since 2018, its most recent benchmark year1.

"We are encouraged by the continued performance of value-based care and the ACO model year-over-year," said Dr. Hector Lopez, Medical Director for the ACC of Southeast Wisconsin. "Beyond the savings for the Medicare Shared Savings Program, the support and structure ensures we deliver high-quality, preventive care that can help improve the lives of our beneficiaries."

"Once again, the ACC of Southeast Wisconsin has demonstrated how value-based care can help independent providers thrive over time," said Anthony Valdés, President of Collaborative Health Systems. "We are committed to supporting our provider partners throughout Wisconsin as they work to manage costs and deliver exceptional care."

Medicare ACOs are groups of doctors, hospitals, and other healthcare providers who come together voluntarily to provide coordinated, high-quality care to their Medicare beneficiaries. The Shared Savings Program offers providers and suppliers an opportunity to create an ACO, which agrees to be held accountable for the quality, cost, and experience of care of an assigned Medicare Fee-For-Service (FFS) beneficiary population. The Shared Savings Program has different tracks that allow ACOs to select an arrangement that makes the most sense for their organization.

About Collaborative Health Systems

Collaborative Health Systems (CHS) is a management services organization that partners with independent primary care physicians as they move to value-based models. Its core belief is that primary care physicians are in the best position to influence the quality and cost of healthcare. CHS provides comprehensive support for its physician partners by providing management services, risk contracting, and population health capabilities, including actionable data and other tools, to deliver care coordination and closure of gaps in care. CHS provides additional services to secure and deliver favorable value-based contracts with commercial and other health plans. CHS currently manages two Next Generation ACOs, one Direct Contracting entity, eight MSSP ACOs, a Care Transformation Organization, and three Independent Practice Associations. CHS is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation.

1Benchmark year 3 for ACC of Southeast Wisconsin in the MSSP program.

