Accountable Care Coalition of Tennessee Generates $5.3 Million in Shared Savings under Next Generation Accountable Care Organization Model

The ACC of Tennessee was one of 50 Next Generation ACO Model participants for 2018—its first performance year. The ACC of Tennessee, comprising providers in Summit Medical Group, Tennessee's largest primary care organization, achieved an overall quality score of 100% (reporting only).

"We are extremely proud to have generated shared savings in our first year of operation," said Dr. Bhavana Vora, medical director for the Accountable Care Coalition of Tennessee and a partner in Summit Medical Group. "Our participating providers are committed to providing beneficiaries with high-quality, preventive care and chronic illness care coordination and management. We appreciate that the Next Generation ACO Model allows us to demonstrate how we provide increased value to the healthcare system and to our more than 22,000 Medicare Fee-For-Service beneficiaries."

"Our partnership with Collaborative Health Systems, and the many other physicians who share our vision of high-quality, lower cost of care, had a very successful first year. We look forward to continuing our patient-first objectives and providing best-in-class care to Medicare beneficiaries," said Ed Curtis, chief executive officer, Summit Medical Group.

"These results confirm that physicians can thrive and remain independent by embracing value-based models," said Anthony Valdés, president of Collaborative Health Systems. "Congratulations to the ACC of Tennessee for demonstrating such impressive results in their first year of operation. We look forward to our continued partnership as we work together to improve patient care, produce quality outcomes and generate continued shared savings."

The Next Generation ACO Model was designed under the CMS Innovation Center to test whether strong financial incentives for ACOs can improve health outcomes and reduce expenditures for Medicare Fee-For-Service (FFS) beneficiaries. Under the Model, groups of doctors and other healthcare providers come together voluntarily to provide coordinated, high-quality care at lower costs to their Medicare FFS beneficiaries. Provider groups in this Model assume higher levels of financial risk and reward than are available under the Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP). The Model engages beneficiaries in their care through benefit enhancements designed to improve the patient experience and rewards seeking appropriate care from providers and suppliers participating in ACOs.

About the Accountable Care Coalition of Tennessee, LLC

The Accountable Care Coalition of Tennessee, Inc. is a Next Generation ACO focused on value-based healthcare. Our providers, who are located in East Tennessee, are dedicated to improving the quality of healthcare and lowering the growth rate of healthcare costs. The Accountable Care Coalition of Tennessee participates in the CMS Innovation Center's Next Generation ACO initiative under an annual participation agreement with CMS. For more information, visit accoftennessee.com.

About Summit Medical Group

Summit Medical Group, founded in 1995, is East Tennessee's largest primary care organization with more than 300 providers at more than 60 practice locations in 13 counties. Dedicated to providing comprehensive quality care and value, Summit also consists of four diagnostic imaging centers, mobile diagnostic services, eight physical therapy centers, four express clinics, central laboratory and a sleep services center. Summit provides healthcare services to more than 280,000 patients, averaging over one million encounters annually. For more information, visit www.summitmedical.com.

About Collaborative Health Systems

Collaborative Health Systems (CHS), a WellCare Company, is a management services organization that partners with independent primary care physicians as they move to value-based models. Its core belief is that primary care physicians are in the best position to influence the quality and cost of healthcare. CHS provides comprehensive support for its physician partners by providing management services, risk contracting, and population health capabilities, including actionable data and other tools, to deliver care coordination and closure of gaps in care. CHS provides additional services to secure and deliver favorable value-based contracts with commercial and other health plans. As of January 2020, CHS manages two Next Generation ACOs, nine MSSP ACOs, a Care Transformation Organization and three Independent Practice Associations. For more information, visit www.CollaborativeHealthSystems.com.

About WellCare Health Plans

Headquartered in Tampa, Fla., WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE: WCG) focuses primarily on providing government-sponsored managed care services to families, children, seniors and individuals with complex medical needs primarily through Medicaid, Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans, as well as individuals in the Health Insurance Marketplace. WellCare serves approximately 6.4 million members nationwide as of September 30, 2019. For more information about WellCare, please visit the company's website at www.wellcare.com.

