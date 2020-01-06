Accountable Care Learning Collaborative at WGU Releases Two New Resources Designed for Transition to Value-Based Care

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare provider organizations needing help transitioning to value-based care may now download two white papers and related tools released by The Accountable Care Learning Collaborative (ACLC) at Western Governors University (WGU). This transition is difficult for most organizations and includes numerous barriers to success. The white papers address two challenging topics—value-based leadership and post-acute care optimization—that are essential capabilities for risk-based organizations to master.

"Skills and Mindsets of Leadership Teams in Successful Accountable Care Organization (ACO)" introduces a Leadership Teams Assessment and other resources for ACO leadership teams to assess and enhance their leadership skills.

"Vision of a Coordinated Care Network (CCN)" proposes a new mental model for post-acute care and presents tools that enable a more coordinated approach to patient care.

The future of our nation's health largely depends on the choices and actions that the healthcare industry is making now. The industry shift away from fee-for-service toward improving care and outcomes while decreasing costs has been catalyzed by value-based payment models, but the complete transformation will not occur until provider organizations fundamentally change the way they deliver care. Each organization must develop the competencies that ensure its success in delivering high-value care.

"Skills and Mindsets of Leadership Teams in Successful Accountable Care Organization (ACO)"

The first white paper presents a summary of key findings from research, discussions, and leadership strategy retreats with a cohort of more than 50 ACO leaders and introduces a series of tools designed to aid current and aspiring ACO leaders—including administrative, clinical, and financial leaders—in assessing and enhancing their skills. The ACLC intends for the insights shared in the paper to prompt hesitant or under-equipped leaders to instigate local change and to provide committed leaders with the motivation and direction needed to accelerate transformations already under way. Using these tools, ACO leaders can better advance organizational priorities by aligning the workforce with high value.

"Vision for a Coordinated Care Network"

The second white paper represents the collective insights from a cohort of leaders from health systems and post-acute organizations and shares actionable guidance for aligning the fragmented post-acute care delivery system. The paper introduces the Coordinated Care Network (CCN) model, a new approach to better caring for patients with various post-acute needs, including those recovering from acute episodes, living with life-limiting conditions or advanced illness, or progressing through the final stages of life. Value-minded organizations can leverage the tools outlined in this paper to design and implement their own CCNs.

For the full reports, visit:

https://www.accountablecarelc.org/leadershipteams

https://www.accountablecarelc.org/ccn

About the Accountable Care Learning Collaborative

The Accountable Care Learning Collaborative (ACLC) is housed at Western Governors University, a leader in innovative healthcare education. The ACLC is a member organization that accelerates the healthcare industry transition to accountable care by identifying the care delivery competencies needed for providers to succeed in risk-bearing payment models and facilitating peer-learning around the competencies. The ACLC brings together the top performers in accountable care and industry leaders who know what it takes to succeed. In collaborative forums, members and experts contribute their understanding and experience in the real world of accountable care implementation. The ACLC publishes tools and resources that enable members and the public to apply key lessons in value-based competencies.

About WGU

Established in 1997 by 19 U.S. governors with a mission to expand access to high-quality, affordable higher education, online, nonprofit WGU now serves more than 120,000 students nationwide and has more than 161,000 graduates. Driving innovation as the nation's leading competency-based university, WGU has been recognized by the White House, state leaders, employers, and students as a model that works in postsecondary education. In just 22 years, the university has become a leading influence in the development of innovative workforce-focused approaches to education. WGU is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities, has been named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies, and has been featured on NPR, NBC Nightly News, CNN, and in The New York Times. Learn more at www.wgu.edu.

