Accountable HQ, Inc. announces the launch of Accountable 2.0 - the all-new, simplified HIPAA compliance software with up to $100k in Accountable Compliance Protection

FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Accountable , a leading HIPAA compliance software provider, announced the release of Accountable 2.0 today. The next generation of Accountable's software solution includes new features to streamline the administrative process, a faster and more secure software system, plus an industry-first - Accountable Compliance Protection - for all customers.

"Our goal at Accountable has always been to make HIPAA compliance as simple and efficient as possible," said Accountable Founder and CEO Kevin Henry . "That is exactly why we have spent the past year working on completely redesigning our product from the ground up to fit our customer's needs."

HIPAA is a complex and confusing law which is why Accountable was started with the simple mission to make compliance incredibly easy for companies to achieve and manage. Accountable Compliance Protection offers customers a guarantee which covers expenses associated with a HIPAA breach or audit up to $100,000. This helps provide the confidence that with Accountable's HIPAA Seal of Compliance, you are guaranteed compliance and protection even in the event of a breach. Plus, Accountable has an entire support team that is readily available to answer questions or help walk you through each step along the way.

Accountable 2.0 includes the following new features:

Software completely redesigned and rebuilt from the ground up

Internal breach reporting

Business Associate Agreement and additional document management

Accountable Compliance Protection up to $100k

Unlimited HIPAA Training for employees

Required Annual Risk Assessment

Provided Privacy and Security Policies

HIPAA Seal of Compliance

A complete video demo of Accountable 2.0 is available for viewing here .

About Accountable

Accountable is the most trusted HIPAA compliance management platform in the industry, helping thousands of companies reach compliance since their founding in 2013. The software was designed by HIPAA experts to help organizations manage HIPAA compliance, not just for doctors and healthcare providers, but for all organizations that are required to be HIPAA compliant by law. Accountable is the most complete solution in the HIPAA compliance industry and allows you to have complete peace of mind behind our seal of HIPAA compliance.

Visit https://www.accountablehq.com/ for more information today.

