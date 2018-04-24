AccountantsWorld Expands Popular Expert Webinar Series

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AccountantsWorld, the leading provider of cloud-based software solutions for accountants, announces today its new and expanded 2018 Expert Webinar Series. From technology and strategy to firm management and marketing, 16 thought leaders - 12 of whom were named among the "Top 100 Most Influential People in Accounting" by Accounting Today - will be using the exclusive series presented by AccountantsWorld to discuss transformative ideas for accounting professionals.

This year's list of presenters includes: Kimberly Ellison-Taylor, formerly of AICPA; Tom Hood, Maryland Association of CPAs; Jim Bourke, WithumSmith+Brown; K2 Enterprises' Randy Johnston and Brian Tankersley; Gary Boomer, Boomer Consulting; Erik Asgeirsson, CPA.com; Jay Abraham, The Abraham Group; Ron Baker, VeraSage Institute; Chester Elton, The Culture Works; Joel Sinkin, Transition Advisors; Rick Telberg, CPA Trendlines; and AccountantsWorld's Hitendra Patil and Div Bhansali.

Now in its tenth year, the Expert Webinar Series has helped accountants tap into the insights of industry experts to better manage and grow their practices and add greater value to their clients' businesses.

Thought leaders will cover a broad range of topics that impact different aspects of public accounting practices. The first webinar, entitled "Don't Just Be an Advisor. Be Relevant," will feature Dr. Chandra Bhansali, AccountantsWorld CEO and co-founder, on Wednesday, May 2nd. In this session, he will bring a new perspective to one of the most important issues facing the profession: how to make accounting practices more relevant to the needs of their small business clients.

Registrants can learn from new influencers about popular topics, such as:

"Limitless Possibilities: Technology and Tomorrow's Profession" by Kimberly Ellison-Taylor on October 31 st .

on . "Technology Trends for the Profession" by Jim Bourke on October 3 rd .

on . "Audits in the Future" by Erik Asgeirsson on September 20 th .

on . "Ten Proven Paths to Exponential Growth" by Jay Abraham on May 9 th.

Active participants can earn one continuing professional education (CPE) credit for each session. Accountants and CPAs interested in joining the webinars can register for the series here.

About AccountantsWorld

Most accounting and payroll solution providers have chosen to grow their businesses by offering accounting software and payroll services directly to accountants' clients. This approach has weakened accountants' control over these core business services and hampered their ability to best serve their clients.

Since 2000, AccountantsWorld has committed to bring control of accounting and payroll services back to accountants. Stronger control of these services helps accountants better serve their clients, raise their relevance and become more successful. Today, AccountantsWorld offers a complete suite of professional accountant-centric cloud solutions for accounting, payroll processing, document management, client portals, after-the-fact payroll and practice management. AccountantsWorld never sells its products or services directly to accountants' clients. For more information about any of AccountantsWorld's cloud-based solutions, please visit www.accountantsworld.com or call 1-888-999-1366.

