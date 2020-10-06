AccountantsWorld Launches New Payroll Relief Mobile App

"We first introduced the Mobile App to a select group of industry experts who were highly impressed with its scope and functionality," said Sharada Bhansali, Co-founder and President, AccountantsWorld. "The Mobile App will significantly improve existing payroll processes and facilitate innovative new processes, making it an essential tool for streamlining payroll processing and improving efficiencies for firms."

The Payroll Relief Mobile App makes it much easier for firms and employers to manage their payroll tasks and react promptly to items requiring their immediate attention. Features and benefits include the following:

The Mobile App facilitates several important push notifications for firms, including NSF, rejected compliance forms, EFT applications signed by clients, EFT applications marked incomplete, and payroll entry completed by the employer. For employers, these push notifications include NSF, funds required, payroll reminders, and more.

Firms will appreciate the Payroll Processing Center, which provides staff with a prioritized list of payrolls that need to be processed, giving them a clear picture of their work on the go.

The Mobile App also improves other processes like payroll data entry and approvals, by giving users an intuitive user interface for quick and convenient payroll entry and processing from any mobile device.

It also alleviates the stress and confusion of compliance time as firms and employers prepare to file their returns. Its powerful and intuitive functionality to E-File improves the processes and timeliness of filings.

Last, but not least, firms and employers have access to their dashboard, showing critical data like funds required, NSF, payrolls to process, and much more.

Easily download the App by searching for "Payroll Relief" from the Play Store for Android phone/tablet users, or the App Store for Apple users. For more information about the Payroll Relief Mobile App or any of AccountantsWorld's other products and services, please go to www.accountantsworld.com or call 888-999-1366 for a no-cost, no-obligation consultation.

About AccountantsWorld

Most accounting and payroll solution providers have chosen to grow their businesses by offering accounting software and payroll services directly to accountants' clients. This approach has weakened accountants' control over these core business services and hampered their ability to best serve their clients.

Since 2000, AccountantsWorld has been committed to bringing control of accounting and payroll services back to accountants. Stronger control of these services helps accountants better serve their clients, raise their profits, and regain a sense of pride in their work. Today, AccountantsWorld offers a complete suite of professional accountant-centric cloud solutions for accounting, payroll processing, document management, client portals, after-the-fact payroll, and practice management. AccountantsWorld never sells its products or services directly to accountants' clients. For more information about any of AccountantsWorld's cloud-based solutions, please visit www.accountantsworld.com , or call 1-844-393-6127.

Contact:

Thomas Provine

AccountantsWorld

[email protected]

SOURCE AccountantsWorld, LLC

Related Links

http://www.accountantsworld.com

