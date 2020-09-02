AccountantsWorld Names Behram Panthaki as Chief Operating Officer

"With Behram's background holding leadership positions at the forefront of emerging technologies, I am confident that he will be instrumental in helping AccountantsWorld become one of the most influential players in the accounting profession to make accounting practices more rewarding and relevant," said Dr. Chandra Bhansari, Co-Founder and CEO, AccountantsWorld.

"I am excited to join AccountantsWorld as they have continued to skillfully serve the needs of their accounting customers, particularly during these challenging times," said Panthaki. "With its powerful suite of products and services, AccountantsWorld is poised to become an even greater resource for accountants to grow their businesses to better serve their small business clients in the months and years ahead."

Most recently, Panthaki was the Chief Product and Operations Officer at Frank Financial, an online platform that streamlines and simplifies the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) process. Prior to Frank, he was the Global Head of Money Movement at Citibank, where he led their global money movement business serving 110 million clients in 19 markets. Before Citibank, he was the Head of Digital Payments and Platforms at JP Morgan Chase where he helped conceive, launch and grow Chase's QuickPay (now Zelle) and QuickDeposit products serving over 45 million clients across the consumer, business banking, card, and mortgage businesses.

Panthaki received an M.S. in Building Performance and Diagnostics from Carnegie Mellon University and a Diploma in Architecture from the Academy of Architecture.

About AccountantsWorld

Most accounting and payroll solution providers have chosen to grow their businesses by offering accounting software and payroll services directly to accountants' clients. This approach has weakened accountants' control over these core business services and hampered their ability to best serve their clients.

Since 2000, AccountantsWorld has committed to bringing control of accounting and payroll services back to accountants. Stronger control of these services helps accountants better serve their clients, raise their profits, and regain a sense of pride in their work. Today, AccountantsWorld offers a complete suite of professional accountant-centric cloud solutions for accounting, payroll processing, document management, client portals, after-the-fact payroll and practice management. AccountantsWorld never sells its products or services directly to accountants' clients. For more information about any of AccountantsWorld's cloud-based solutions, please visit www.accountantsworld.com or call 1-844-393-6127.

Contact:

Thomas Provine

AccountantsWorld

[email protected]

SOURCE AccountantsWorld, LLC

Related Links

https://www.accountantsworld.com

