AccountantsWorld Names Bruce Skoletsky as SVP of Sales & Customer Success

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AccountantsWorld, a leader in cloud-based solutions for accountants, announces today the appointment of Bruce Skoletsky as senior vice president of sales and customer success.

In this role, Bruce will be responsible for leading AccountantsWorld's expert sales team towards revenue growth and providing exceptional lifecycle engagement for accountants to become more successful.

"I see tremendous potential for growth at AccountantsWorld as we continue to deliver on the promise of helping accountants to demonstrate and grow their value and relevance," said Bruce. "I am excited to help more accountants fully utilize our innovative cloud-based software solutions, support and educational resources to improve their practices."

With over 30 years of leadership experience, Bruce is an accomplished sales executive with a keen understanding of clients' demands. Prior to joining AccountantsWorld, Bruce served as vice president of sales at Kognito, a health simulation technology company, where his efforts contributed to a successful acquisition of the company in October 2017. During his career, he has led sales organizations for global brands such as AT&T and Juniper Networks, and was instrumental in building the sales and operations efforts at several privately held technology companies.

"As accountants continue to seek support in raising their relevancy and improving their client accounting services, we strive to build our team with the top talent available to best serve our clients," said Dr. Chandra Bhansali, co-founder and CEO of AccountantsWorld. "We are excited for Bruce to join AccountantsWorld to lead our talented sales and customer success teams, as they help accountants leverage AccountantsWorld's solutions more powerfully and shepherd the company towards its next phase of growth."

Bruce holds an MBA with a concentration in Corporate Finance from Fairleigh Dickinson University and a BS with a concentration in Information Sciences from Indiana University of PA.

About AccountantsWorld

Most accounting and payroll solution providers have chosen to grow their businesses by offering accounting software and payroll services directly to accountants' clients. This approach has weakened accountants' control over these core business services and hampered their ability to best serve their clients.

Since 2000, AccountantsWorld has committed to countering this trend by using cloud technology to bring control of accounting and payroll services back to accountants. Stronger control of these services helps accountants better serve their clients, raise their relevance and become more successful. Today, AccountantsWorld offers a complete suite of professional Accountant-Centric cloud solutions for accounting, payroll processing, document management, client portals, after-the-fact payroll and practice management. AccountantsWorld never sells its products or services directly to accountants' clients. For more information about any of AccountantsWorld's cloud-based solutions, please visit www.accountantsworld.com or call 1-888-999-1366.

Media Contact

Stephanie Chan

accountantsworld@shiftcomm.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/accountantsworld-names-bruce-skoletsky-as-svp-of-sales--customer-success-300631995.html

SOURCE AccountantsWorld

Related Links

http://www.accountantsworld.com

