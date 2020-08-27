Accountfully Expands Its Services and Develops New Tools to Better Serve Its Inventory Clients

CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Accountfully has announced its expansion of services, proprietary tools and resources to better serve its growing inventory-based client base.

Co-founder and Managing Partner Brad Ebenhoeh knows that a huge part of the success in this industry is quality inventory accounting. "Most of our clients are inventory-based companies, many within the consumer packaged goods or natural food and drink space. In order for their business to grow, they need the right tools and up-to-date financial information to make big decisions. That is where we come in."

Brad and Meredith Ebenhoeh are the Co Founders of Accountfully.

Accountfully's Inventory Department was fully established in early 2020, where resources were dedicated to the inventory needs of its clients. This allowed more focus to be put toward finalizing the Inventory Workbook. This proprietary tool maps key product information: SKUs, pricing, vendors, inventory locations and warehouses, distribution and sales channels, and the supplier-to-finished goods process. By auditing the steps and having all of the information in one place, the client can better understand areas they are profitable and areas they can improve.

More content has been produced surrounding inventory accounting. Accountfully's first e-book, The Inventory Handbook, is available to download on the website. This 15-page overview relays the complexities of inventory management in an easy-to-understand, casual tone. It introduces readers to the Inventory Workbook and how it helps companies of all sizes better manage inventory. The goal of this e-book is to offer an easy-to-understand overview of inventory accounting and help businesses use their inventory to grow by better understanding its profitability.

Accountfully offers two new groups on Facebook and LinkedIn called the Accountfully Alliance. These groups are for business owners seeking accounting and operations related advice. It offers a safe place to ask questions and learn from CPG companies and industry stakeholders. Relevant articles and interviews with Accountfully's clients and colleagues will be posted to spur discussion.

Clients of Accountfully span the nation and come from many industries, from digital agencies to food entrepreneurs. The enterprise plans on continuing its growth and helping small businesses grow by keeping them focused on their craft and out of the books.

About Accountfully:

Accountfully is a two-time Inc. 5000 company founded in 2012, with offices in Charleston, SC, and Nashville, TN. It is a fully outsourced accounting team, working as bookkeepers, accountants, CFOs, controllers, and CPAs for modern businesses. More than just the day-to-day accounting tasks, they also serve as a long-term strategic partner to help businesses navigate complex financial challenges and opportunities. For more information, visit www.accountfully.com.

