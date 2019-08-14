Accountfully Makes the 2019 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Accountfully has announced its placement on the prestigious 2019 Inc. 5000 list. The company has redefined outsourced accounting by trading in long days in stuffy suits to airy, paperless offices, serving clients accounting needs nationally. The Accountfully way has caught on; the company has experienced massive growth in the past three years, hitting the 2019 Inc. 5000 list at number 1736.

Co-founder and Managing Partner, Brad Ebenhoeh attributes Accountfully's success to its unique business model. "We do the day-to-day work of professional accountants and bookkeepers while also serving as a CFO and strategic partner. It's a different approach that gives owners the support they need to grow their business without investing in an in-house team before it's really necessary," says Ebenhoeh. "We are honored to be on such an impressive list. This confirms the demand for the services we provide."

The annual Inc. 5000 list, is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Microsoft, Dell, Domino's Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Not only have the companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 454 percent, and a median rate of 157 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success," says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities."

Accountfully expanded its offices in Charleston, South Carolina to include a Nashville, Tennessee location to support its growth over the previous years. Clients span the nation and come from many industries, including food and drink, digital agencies, and even rocket manufacturers. The enterprise plans on continuing its growth, reaching more clients across the country and helping small businesses grow by keeping them focused on their craft and out of the books.

About Accountfully

Accountfully was founded in 2012 to support small businesses and growing brands with their bookkeeping and accounting needs. It is a fully outsourced accounting team, working as bookkeepers, accountants, CFOs, controllers, and CPAs. More than just the day-to-day accounting tasks, they also serve as a long-term strategic partner to help businesses navigate complex financial challenges and opportunities. Accountfully prides itself on doing good work for good people.

Contact

Accountfully Media Manager

(888) 211-5745 Ext 1

marketing@accountfully.com

Hi Res Photos and Logo

Photos and logos can be accessed here: bit.ly/Accountfully_HiResPhotos

Related Images

accountfully-teal-logo.png

accountfully-founders.jpg

accountfully-leadership-team.jpg

accountfully-moss-wall-in.jpg

Related Links

Accountfully

Hi-Res Photos

SOURCE Accountfully