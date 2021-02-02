Accounting Firm Goldin Peiser & Peiser Joins EisnerAmper

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global business advisory firm EisnerAmper announced that the partners and staff of certified public accounting firm Goldin Peiser & Peiser, LLP, ("GPP") have joined EisnerAmper LLP.

Founded in 1994 and based in Dallas, Texas, GPP has eight partners and a staff of 75. The firm provides audit, tax and advisory services to growing and mid-sized companies in sectors such as health care, manufacturing and distribution, real estate and construction, and others. The firm has been named the 20th largest CPA firm in North Texas and one of the top 11 accounting firms in Dallas.

"Everyone at GPP is very excited about joining EisnerAmper, a firm whose values mirror the values of GPP. This is a great opportunity for our firm and clients to benefit from the full menu of services EisnerAmper offers," said Allan Peiser, GPP Managing Partner.

"We're thrilled to have the partners and staff of GPP join us. They have such a stellar reputation in Texas and well beyond," said Charly Weinstein, EisnerAmper CEO. "We're always looking to add highly talented professionals who enhance our client service capabilities. This combination advances our growth strategy in the dynamic Texas region."

"As one of the most prestigious firms in Dallas, GPP really admires EisnerAmper's strategy, culture, leadership and growth," said Allan D. Koltin, CEO of Koltin Consulting Group, who advised both firms on the transaction. "This combination makes sense on so many levels and, ultimately, represents a big win for the clients of both firms."

EisnerAmper LLP, one of the largest professional services firms in the world, is a premier accounting, tax and business advisory services firm. EisnerAmper provides audit, accounting and tax services; valuation, due diligence, internal audit and risk management, litigation consulting and forensic accounting; as well as technology, compliance and regulatory, operational consulting and other professional services to a broad range of clients, including services to more than 200 public companies. The firm has more than 200 partners and principals and 1,900-plus employees. For more information, please visit eisneramper.com, and be sure to follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

