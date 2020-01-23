Accounting Firm Horvath & Giacin Joins EisnerAmper LLP

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global business advisory firm EisnerAmper announced that the leadership and staff of certified public accounting firm Horvath & Giacin, P.C., have joined EisnerAmper LLP effective January 16, 2020.

Founded in 1989, Horvath & Giacin is a full-service accounting firm with a staff of 22. The New Jersey-based firm offers tax, accounting and assurance, and business advisory and consulting services to clients in more than 10 countries.

"What really impresses us about Horvath & Giacin is their relationship-driven approach. John Horvath and his team genuinely feel that each of their clients—irrespective of their size, location or industry—should receive stellar service," said Jay Weinstein, EisnerAmper Managing Partner of Markets and Industries and Partner-in-Charge of the firm's New Jersey office.

John Horvath, President and a founding member of Horvath & Giacin and who joins EisnerAmper as a partner, added: "We've admired the 'EisnerAmper way' for a long time. And we're thrilled to now be able to leverage its robust technology, advisory service offerings, talent, client initiatives, educational resources and more to enhance our client service."

About EisnerAmper LLP

EisnerAmper LLP, one of the largest professional services firms in the world, is a premier accounting, tax and business advisory services firm. EisnerAmper provides audit, accounting and tax services; valuation, due diligence, internal audit and risk management, litigation consulting and forensic accounting; as well as technology, compliance and regulatory, operational consulting and other professional services to a broad range of clients, including services to more than 200 public companies. The firm has approximately 200 partners and principals and 1,750 employees. For more information, please visit eisneramper.com, and be sure to follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

