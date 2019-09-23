Accounting Firm Imowitz Koenig and Real Estate Advisory Firm RESIG Join EisnerAmper

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global business advisory firm EisnerAmper announced that the partners and staff of certified public accounting firm Imowitz Koenig & Co., LLP (IK), and real estate fund advisory firm Real Estate Systems Implementation Group, LLC (RESIG), have joined EisnerAmper LLP.

Founded in 1979 and based in New York City, IK/RESIG have 14 partners and a staff of 125. IK provides audit, tax and advisory services to leading companies in the real estate industry. RESIG is a leading provider of fund administration, structuring and advisory services to real estate funds and management companies.

Charly Weinstein, EisnerAmper CEO, said: "Imowitz Koenig and RESIG, like EisnerAmper, have a long and celebrated tradition of being leading-edge, client-centric firms—which makes this union such a great fit. We're thrilled to welcome their team into the EisnerAmper family."

"This was a unique opportunity to combine the capabilities of RESIG with EisnerAmper's preeminent Real Estate Services Group," commented Neil Koenig, Founding Partner of IK/RESIG, who joins EisnerAmper as the President of EA RESIG LLC. "The real winners here are the firms' clients who will gain from the combined expertise of our skilled business advisors, expanded service offerings, and the increased application of industry-leading technology."

Michael Breit, EisnerAmper Managing Partner of Regions and Partner-in-Charge of the New York office, added, "Our clients will benefit greatly from IK/RESIG's many strengths, particularly in the growing area of real estate private equity fund administration. This move catapults our firm to the top tier of real estate advisory practices in the country and greatly complements our growing hospitality group."

About EisnerAmper LLP

EisnerAmper LLP, one of the largest professional services firms in the world, is a premier accounting and business advisory services firm. EisnerAmper provides audit, accounting and tax services; valuation, due diligence, internal audit and risk management, litigation consulting and forensic accounting; as well as technology, compliance and regulatory, operational consulting and other professional services to a broad range of clients, including services to more than 200 public companies. The firm has approximately 200 partners and principals and 1,500 employees. For more information, please visit eisneramper.com, and be sure to follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

