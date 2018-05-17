Accounting Firm Study Corroborates Lyft Market Share Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kruze Consulting, a startup-focused CPA firm, analyzed over 40,000 individual ride sharing transactions expensed by over 140 seed and venture backed startups, and found that Lyft increased its market share to over 30% by the end of 2017.

Kruze Consulting helps hundreds of seed and venture funded startups with their bookkeeping and taxes, and this data provides a unique insight into trends shaping the startup community - including how companies allocate their spending based on current events. Kruze's analysis of Uber vs. Lyft market share, as analyzed through the lens of how many of their employees' rides startups are paying for, shows that Uber had 79% market share in the 1st quarter of 2017, while Lyft only had 21%. Uber lost market share in Q2 and again in Q4, ending the year with 68%. Lyft grew its market share during 2017 by over 50%, ending with 32% market share in the 4th quarter of 2017.

Data on Uber and Lyft's market share in the startup community, change in quarterly spend by startups, and more information on the analysis, is available at https://www.kruzeconsulting.com/blog/post/uber-vs-lyft-market-share. Reporters interested in diving into the data or additional charts can reach Kruze Consulting at WeLoveStartups@kruzeconsulting.com.

