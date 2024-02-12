Accounting for Technology Companies CPE Online Course 2024: October 23-24, 2024 - Hear from Experts at the Big Four and Regional Firms

News provided by

Research and Markets

12 Feb, 2024, 05:30 ET

DUBLIN, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Accounting for Technology Companies CPE 2024" conference has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

From the latest developments in revenue recognition, leasing, and regulatory reform to IPO & M&A industry trends, this conference will address the latest developments in key areas. You'll hear from experts at the Big Four and regional firms.

LEARNING OBJECTIVES:

  • Understand the latest accounting changes in key areas
  • Recognize the related timelines and key factors
  • Begin to assess the effects of these standards on your company or clients

Agenda:

Agenda: DAY 1

  • 8:45 - 10:25 - SEC Update
  • 10:25 - 10:40 - Break
  • 10:40 - 12:00 - Tax Update
  • 12:00 - 12:35 - Lunch Break
  • 12:35 - 2:05 - Software Revenue Recognition Issues (Part 1)
  • 2:05 - 2:10 - Break
  • 2:10 - 3:40 - Software Revenue Recognition Issues (Part 2)
  • 3:40 - 3:45 - Break
  • 3:45 - 5:15 - Joint Ventures, Consolidations and VIEs: Accounting Considerations

Agenda: DAY 2

  • 8:45 - 10:05 - Accounting for Business Acquisitions & Dispositions: Financial Due Diligence
  • 10:05 - 10:15 - Break
  • 10:15 - 11:45 - SOX & Internal Controls Update
  • 11:45 - 12:45 - Lunch Break
  • 12:45 - 2:05 - Cybersecurity Update
  • 2:05 - 2:20 - Break
  • 2:20 - 3:50 - ESG Update

Speakers

  • Paula Hamric, BDO, Professional Practice Partner - SEC Services
  • Jeremiah Saunders, BDO, Professional Practice Group Director - SEC Services
  • Jeffrey Kummer DeloitteDirector of Tax Policy
  • Richard Ho KPMG, Director
  • Debbie Biddle-Castillo KPMG, Managing Director
  • Abby Cohen Deloitte, Senior Manager
  • Mujina Masumba Deloitte, Senior Manager
  • Colin Moore Connor GroupDirector, M&A Services
  • Eli Seller Effectus GroupManaging Director, Technical Accounting & IPO
  • Dan Hansen Protiviti, Managing Director
  • Jon Medina Protiviti, Managing Director
  • Brian Aubuchon Effectus Group

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jl06sq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Register Now for this Year's United States Electric Power Industry Seminar: Focus on Renewable Energy, ISO Markets, and Power Transactions (South Carolina, United States - March 12-13, 2024)

Register Now for this Year's United States Electric Power Industry Seminar: Focus on Renewable Energy, ISO Markets, and Power Transactions (South Carolina, United States - March 12-13, 2024)

he "Today's U.S. Electric Power Industry, Renewable Energy, ISO Markets, and Power Transactions" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's...
Asia Pacific Buy Now Pay Later Business Report 2024-2029: Rising Consumption and Credit Demand Supporting Growth, Partnership Between Visa and Standard Chartered Bank Driving Expansion

Asia Pacific Buy Now Pay Later Business Report 2024-2029: Rising Consumption and Credit Demand Supporting Growth, Partnership Between Visa and Standard Chartered Bank Driving Expansion

The "Asia Pacific Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on BNPL Market Size, End-Use Sectors, Market Share,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.