Accounting for Technology Companies CPE Online Course 2024: October 23-24, 2024 - Hear from Experts at the Big Four and Regional Firms

12 Feb, 2024, 05:30 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Accounting for Technology Companies CPE 2024" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
From the latest developments in revenue recognition, leasing, and regulatory reform to IPO & M&A industry trends, this conference will address the latest developments in key areas. You'll hear from experts at the Big Four and regional firms.
LEARNING OBJECTIVES:
- Understand the latest accounting changes in key areas
- Recognize the related timelines and key factors
- Begin to assess the effects of these standards on your company or clients
Agenda:
Agenda: DAY 1
- 8:45 - 10:25 - SEC Update
- 10:25 - 10:40 - Break
- 10:40 - 12:00 - Tax Update
- 12:00 - 12:35 - Lunch Break
- 12:35 - 2:05 - Software Revenue Recognition Issues (Part 1)
- 2:05 - 2:10 - Break
- 2:10 - 3:40 - Software Revenue Recognition Issues (Part 2)
- 3:40 - 3:45 - Break
- 3:45 - 5:15 - Joint Ventures, Consolidations and VIEs: Accounting Considerations
Agenda: DAY 2
- 8:45 - 10:05 - Accounting for Business Acquisitions & Dispositions: Financial Due Diligence
- 10:05 - 10:15 - Break
- 10:15 - 11:45 - SOX & Internal Controls Update
- 11:45 - 12:45 - Lunch Break
- 12:45 - 2:05 - Cybersecurity Update
- 2:05 - 2:20 - Break
- 2:20 - 3:50 - ESG Update
Speakers
- Paula Hamric, BDO, Professional Practice Partner - SEC Services
- Jeremiah Saunders, BDO, Professional Practice Group Director - SEC Services
- Jeffrey Kummer DeloitteDirector of Tax Policy
- Richard Ho KPMG, Director
- Debbie Biddle-Castillo KPMG, Managing Director
- Abby Cohen Deloitte, Senior Manager
- Mujina Masumba Deloitte, Senior Manager
- Colin Moore Connor GroupDirector, M&A Services
- Eli Seller Effectus GroupManaging Director, Technical Accounting & IPO
- Dan Hansen Protiviti, Managing Director
- Jon Medina Protiviti, Managing Director
- Brian Aubuchon Effectus Group
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jl06sq
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article