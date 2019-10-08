Accounting Principals' 2020 Salary Guide Helps Companies, Job Candidates Navigate Tight Labor Market

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Accounting Principals, a leader in the staffing and recruitment of accounting and financial professionals, today released its 2020 Salary Guide. The annual guide contains comprehensive national, regional and local salary data and total cash compensation figures, as well as current, detailed job descriptions for the most sought-after accounting and finance positions to help employers navigate today's job market trends.

For the third year in a row, the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that the total U.S. unemployment rate reached a new low in 2019, falling to 3.5% in September. For the financial activities industry, unemployment was even lower at just 3% that month.

"As we enter 2020, we face the reality of a record-low unemployment rate compounded by an already competitive labor market for accounting and finance professionals," said David Alexander, president, Accounting Principals. "Candidates understand they're in demand, which drives them to expect more from their future or current employers. Our 2020 Salary Guide is a valuable tool that helps employers understand the current talent landscape – and the salary situation – in order to hire and retain these coveted professionals."

The figures in the 2020 Salary Guide represent national averages compiled in partnership with Emsi, a labor market analytics firm, paired with Accounting Principals proprietary database of job titles and job category information. This approach leverages the strengths of each data set to arrive at the most detailed and reliable compensation estimates available.

In addition to the latest salary figures, the 2020 Salary Guide provides insight into:

Tips for retaining top talent and why effective retention strategies are more important than ever

Benefits employees value the most

Strategies for recruiting passive candidates in today's tight labor market

Creating a competitive advantage by closing the gender wage gap

For more information, download a copy of the 2020 Salary Guide here. For details on defining salaries and understanding trends in the job market, contact a local Accounting Principals representative or visit www.accountingprincipals.com.

ABOUT ACCOUNTING PRINCIPALS

Accounting Principals is a leader in the recruitment and placement of accounting and finance professionals, offering a complete range of workforce solutions in accounting, finance, mortgage and banking. Our nationwide branch network consists of experienced professionals that average five years of real-world accounting experience, plus more than five years of finance and accounting recruitment experience. In addition to providing clients with a combination of temporary staffing, temp-to-hire and direct placement services, Accounting Principals also helps clients overcome their challenges through an in-depth understanding of their business needs. For more information, please visit www.accountingprincipals.com.

SOURCE Accounting Principals