Accounting Seed Announces Reimagined Bank Direct Connect on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

Accounting Seed's Reimagined Back Direct Connect Feature

Customers can experience an updated user interface (UI) and user experience (UX) with the adoption of Salesforce Lightning, built-in automation to match and added bank transactions, and custom user-defined transaction matching rules for faster transaction management.

As a native solution on Salesforce AppExchange since 2008, Accounting Seed's clicks, no code automation features for the new BDC feature saves time and resources in the back office that a non-native solution does not bring to the table.

"Bank transaction mapping and management is a critical process in accounting. The new Bank Direct Connect will save our users time mapping their bank transactions because of the automation and user-defined matching rules. It's a game-changer, especially for those with high transaction volume," said Caroline Beatson , chief product officer at Accounting Seed.

, chief product officer at Accounting Seed. "Accounting Seed's new Bank Direct Connect feature is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as they power digital transformation for customers by bringing automation to bank management transactions," said Woodson Martin , GM of Salesforce AppExchange. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to enable our partners to build cutting-edge solutions to drive customer success."

Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies to sell, service, market and engage in entirely new ways.

About Accounting Seed

Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Accounting Seed was founded in 2008 by Tony Zorc, a CPA and former CFO who believes in a better way to do accounting. The platform's innovative, flexible, and robust architecture allows customers to manage their financial data, their way. Powered by the Salesforce platform, Accounting Seed's secure and trusted technology enables a 360-degree view of a customer's business, putting the time back in their hands. For more information, visit www.accountingseed.com .

