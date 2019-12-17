Accounting Seed Announces Strategic Partnership with Krow Software

Krow Software brings another layer of efficiency to Accounting Seed through project management. The integration enables a smoother service delivery process and increases profitability opportunities for businesses. Outstanding payments for billable work can be collected faster through the enhanced connection. Clients can also view the current status of their projects in real-time versus waiting days or weeks to assess progress and associated financials.

"Partnering with Krow provides professional services companies a state-of-the-art, turnkey professional services automation tool with accounting all in one," said Accounting Seed CEO, Tony Zorc. "The combination of our two solutions creates an unbeatable value proposition with better features, usability and ease of implementation. We are very excited to be partnering with Krow."

Krow offers all the functionality of other PSA solutions at a fraction of the cost. This is particularly beneficial for small to midsize companies on Salesforce as both Accounting Seed and Krow are affordable and native to the platform.

"Krow chose to partner with Accounting Seed because we see a lot of symmetry between the value we both offer clients," said Krow CEO David Vanheukelom. "We believe that working together to bring reliable solutions will change the way businesses do business."

About Accounting Seed

Accounting Seed was founded in 2008 by Tony Zorc, a CPA and former CFO who believes in a better way to do accounting. The platform's innovative, flexible, and robust architecture allows customers to manage their data, their way. Powered by the Salesforce Platform®, Accounting Seed's secure and trusted technology enables a 360-degree view of a customer's business, putting the time back in their hands. For more information, visit accountingseed.com.

About Krow Software

Krow Software is the customer-centric PSA developed to build long-term customer relationships through improved customer experiences and better services delivery. Built 100% native on Salesforce®, Krow delivers complete customer visibility from sales through service delivery, a modern and seamless customer experience, fully transparent communication between the project team and client to ensure alignment of expectations, integrated customer feedback, and real-time integration with existing back-office systems for more successful project implementation and greater customer success.

SOURCE Accounting Seed

Related Links

www.accountingseed.com

