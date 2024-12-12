Accounting Seed Launches Guide Series to Help SMBs Get Ahead with Better Data and Automation

New resources spotlight the importance of data accuracy to enable automation and AI

COLUMBIA, Md., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Accounting Seed, a top-rated accounting solution built on the Salesforce Platform, released a series of guides designed to empower businesses with the tools and strategies needed to meet growing customer demands by leveraging technology to achieve growth goals without adding headcount. This series comes on the heels of significant product advancements from the company, including the launch of AP Automation and AR Automation.

Highlighting the importance of data accuracy and accounting automation, these resources address the challenges businesses face while offering practical solutions to streamline processes and improve outcomes.

The series includes:

Data Accuracy: 40% of CFOs don't trust their data. Stop questioning, start acting.

This guide delivers actionable insights into improving data integrity and minimizing errors while also exploring the role of connected systems and automation. AR Automation: Save 52 hours every month on accounts receivable.

This guide highlights how automating accounts receivable accelerates payments and eliminates errors. It provides strategies for improving cash flow and building stronger customer relationships. AP Automation: Spend 80% less time paying your bills.

This guide explains how automating accounts payable saves time and improves vendor relations. It offers a clear roadmap for transitioning to automated AP processes.

"Today's growing businesses are navigating a rapidly evolving financial landscape," said Pete Lambert, CFO at Accounting Seed. "These guides offer practical advice and tools to help leaders achieve greater efficiency, accuracy and strategic advantage by embracing modern accounting automation—especially with the evolution of AI."

The series is inspired by Accounting Seed's advanced automation products that help eliminate manual tasks related to AR and AP—decreasing time spent on monthly reconciliations from hours to minutes while streamlining bill paying and optimizing spend.

To access all Accounting Seed guides, visit www.accountingseed.com/resources/.

To learn more about Accounting Seed automation features, visit www.accountingseed.com.

About Accounting Seed

Accounting Seed launched in 2011 as an Accounting Solution built on Salesforce, effectively bringing Accounting and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) securely under one roof. The sharing of data on the Salesforce platform gives all departments a real-time view of business performance from sales to operations to finance—while enabling greater efficiency through automation and paving the way for financial growth. Learn more at www.accountingseed.com.

