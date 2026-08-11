Accounting Seed Named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 List for the Seventh Consecutive Year

Recognition comes as Accounting Seed expands its AI capabilities and supports more than 60,000 users worldwide

COLUMBIA, Md., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Accounting Seed today announced it has been named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 list for the seventh consecutive year. The annual list recognizes the fastest-growing private companies in America, providing a data-driven snapshot of the nation's most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses.

Accounting Seed: Building the AI-Powered Future of Accounting

Accounting Seed Named to INC 5000 for seventh year in a row.

The recognition comes amid a period of rapid product momentum for Accounting Seed. In June, the company launched an integration with Ramp that automates spend management and helps finance teams move toward a zero-day close. Weeks later, it announced the general availability of Salesforce Hosted MCP (Model Context Protocol), with more than 20 purpose-built tools that let finance teams securely connect the AI of their choice, including Claude, ChatGPT, and Gemini, to live accounting data inside Salesforce.

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 is a testament to our customers, partners, and employees," said Nasser Chanda, CEO of Accounting Seed. "We built Accounting Seed to be the trusted financial operating system for growing businesses. Powered by AI, native to Salesforce, and built on a single source of truth, Accounting Seed helps finance teams close faster and automate more. We're proud to help enterprises make better decisions and scale with confidence."

The company is now developing a redesigned user interface it plans to showcase at Dreamforce 2026. Today, Accounting Seed supports more than 60,000 active users managing over $25 billion in revenue across more than 30 countries.

The Prestige Behind the Inc. 5000

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs, and demonstrating the continued strength of entrepreneurial businesses in the U.S. economy.

Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Accounting Seed

Accounting Seed launched in 2011 as a Salesforce-native accounting solution, effectively bringing Accounting and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) securely under one roof. The native sharing of data on the Salesforce Platform gives all departments a real-time view of business performance from sales to operations to finance—while enabling greater efficiency through automation and paving the way for financial growth. Learn more at www.accountingseed.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

SOURCE Accounting Seed