Accounting Seed Receives Salesforce 2025 Partner Innovation Award

The Salesforce-native accounting solution demonstrates excellence in enabling SMBs with rapid financial insights and faster monthly close cycles

COLUMBIA, Md., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Accounting Seed announced that it has been named a recipient of the Salesforce Partner Innovation Award in the Education Category for their support of JumpRope, an educational software company empowering teachers, students, and families with actionable, standards-based insights—making learning real and visible for all ages.

Accounting Seed, a top-rated accounting solution built on Salesforce, has been named a recipient of the Salesforce Partner Innovation Award in the Education Category.

Accounting Seed announced that it has helped JumpRope achieve a 400% increase in financial efficiency through automated billing, revenue recognition and custom financial reports and dashboards—enabling the team to spend their energy on growing their business, serving educators, and reinventing education for schools across the country.

Comments on the News:

JumpRope founder, Justin Meyer, shared, "Accounting Seed on Salesforce gives us so much visibility into what's happening in our business to the point where we don't need to worry anymore. We have customized our accounting to our business and done so easily."

"The Salesforce 2025 Partner Innovation Awards recognize partners like Accounting Seed that are driving digital transformations for customers by delivering industry-specific AI implementations and innovative automation solutions," said Jim Steele, President, Global Strategic Customers and Partners, Salesforce.

"JumpRope represents exactly why we built Accounting Seed on Salesforce. They came to us struggling with the same challenge we see SMBs experience: fragmented systems creating data quality issues that slow growth. By unifying their sales and financial data on a single platform, we helped their team improve efficiency and provided them with the foundation to scale with confidence," said Ryan Sieve, Chief Technology Officer at Accounting Seed.

By leveraging the full power of the Salesforce ecosystem to solve complex business challenges, innovate with new technologies, and drive customer transformation, Accounting Seed is a prime example of a partner delivering creative solutions to help customers navigate their biggest hurdles.

The thirteenth annual Partner Innovation Awards recognize the significant contribution Salesforce partners have made through AI agent implementations, measurable Agentforce and Customer 360 success stories, and the broader partner program—including consulting firms, digital agencies, resellers, and ISV partners. For a full list of this year's Partner Innovation Award winners, please see here.

About Accounting Seed

Accounting Seed launched in 2011 as a Salesforce-native accounting solution, effectively bringing Accounting and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) securely under one roof. The native sharing of data on the Salesforce Platform gives all departments a real-time view of business performance from sales to operations to finance—while enabling greater efficiency through automation and paving the way for financial growth. Learn more at www.accountingseed.com.

