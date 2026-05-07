Accounting Software for Accountants Switching Clients to Digital Tools (2026): QuickBooks Recognised as a Leading UK MTD Solution by Consumer365

NEW YORK, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the UK begins the rollout of Making Tax Digital for Income Tax, new industry recognition highlights how accounting firms are preparing clients for a fully digital tax system. Consumer365 has recognised QuickBooks as a leading solution supporting accountants and bookkeepers as they transition clients to digital record keeping and MTD-compliant workflows.

Accounting Software for Accountants Switching Clients to Digital Tools

QuickBooks - a cloud-based accounting platform that helps businesses and accountants manage finances, automate bookkeeping, and help stay compliant with income tax, VAT, and payroll tax regulations.

Growing urgency around Making Tax Digital

Making Tax Digital requirements continue to expand across the UK tax system. From April 2026, self-employed individuals and landlords earning over £50,000 in the tax year 2024/25 annually will be required to maintain digital records and submit quarterly updates to HMRC using compatible software. The threshold is expected to widen in the following years, extending to those earning over £30,000 in 2025/26 mandated for Making Tax Digital for Income Tax in 2027 and those earning over £20,000 in 2026/27 mandated for Making Tax Digital for Income Tax in 2028.

For accounting and bookkeeping professionals, this shift is not only regulatory but operational. Firms are increasingly tasked with helping clients move away from manual processes toward digital systems that support ongoing compliance.

Supporting accountants through the transition

QuickBooks offers an MTD-ready platform designed to centralise compliance, reporting, and client collaboration within the connected Intuit platform, helping firms reduce reliance on disconnected tools and improve visibility across client work. Its Income Tax functionality enables accountants to manage multiple client profiles, income types, and reporting requirements from one connected platform.

Key capabilities include:

Automated aggregation of client financial data alongside HMRC obligations

Tools to prepare and submit quarterly and final Income Tax returns

Real-time access to client records throughout the tax year

This approach allows accountants to monitor client positions continuously, rather than relying on periodic or year-end reporting.

Automation and real-time workflows

As firms scale their digital operations, efficiency remains a primary concern. Automation features such as bank feeds, receipt capture, and transaction categorisation are helping reduce manual data entry across client accounts.

QuickBooks also supports collaboration between accountants and clients through shared access to financial data. Clients can manage day-to-day bookkeeping tasks, while accountants retain oversight and control over submissions and compliance workflows without switching between multiple systems.

Additional workflow tools allow firms to:

Assign and track client tasks and deadlines

Manage submissions through a centralised dashboard

Integrate workflows directly with client accounts

Use AI-supported tools to help organise data and streamline routine process

These capabilities are designed to streamline firm operations while maintaining visibility across a growing client base through a connected platform that brings compliance, reporting, and client workflows together in one place.

Addressing the challenges of switching systems

Transitioning clients to new accounting software remains a key hurdle for many firms. Data migration, onboarding, and workflow changes can introduce complexity, particularly for practices managing multiple clients.

QuickBooks provides structured support for firms undertaking this transition, including:

Free one-on-one onboarding for accountants and clients

Expert product support available seven days a week

Access to the ProAdvisor programme for training and certification

Secure data migration with support for up to two years of historical records

Dedicated resources to guide planning and implementation

These services aim to reduce disruption during the migration process and help firms establish consistent digital workflows.

Enabling a shift toward advisory services

As compliance becomes increasingly automated, accounting and bookkeeping professionals are shifting their focus toward advisory roles. Access to real-time financial data allows firms to provide more timely insights, helping clients make informed decisions throughout the year.

Rather than replacing accountants, digital tools are reshaping how firms deliver value. By reducing time spent on manual processes, accountants can focus on planning, forecasting, and client support.

Preparing for a digital-first tax system

With Making Tax Digital expanding across income thresholds in the coming years, early adoption of compliant systems is becoming a priority for accounting firms and their clients. Solutions that combine compliance, automation, and collaboration are expected to play a central role in this transition.

Consumer365's recognition reflects broader industry movement toward integrated, cloud-based platforms that support both regulatory requirements and evolving client expectations.

To read the full review, please visit the Consumer365 website.

About Intuit

Intuit is the global financial technology platform that powers prosperity for the people and communities we serve. With approximately 100 million customers worldwide using products such as TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks and Mailchimp, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us at Intuit.com and find us on social for the latest information about Intuit and our products and services.

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SOURCE Consumer365.org