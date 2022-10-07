Accounting Today Names Kruze Consulting One of the Best Accounting Firms to Work for in 2022

Flexibility, communication, and dynamic clients make Kruze Consulting one of the best places to work in the industry

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kruze Consulting , a leading CPA and finance consulting company for VC-backed startups, celebrates ranking top 25 in Accounting Today's Best Accounting Firms to Work for this year. Amongst 250 firms total Kruze has ranked 23rd in the mid-size category by taking employee satisfaction to the next level. Scores from two different surveys determined who the top companies were and their final ranking. One survey evaluated each company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics while the other survey asked employees to share details on their experience working at Kruze Consulting.

After leaving a big four accounting firm to bootstrap Kruze Consulting, Founder and CEO, Vanessa Kruze, recognized that giving employees the freedom to work in an environment that suited them best was going to attract top talent and create a workplace that was sought after. Creating a company that felt like family was a top priority for her. To that end, Vanessa has been responsible for initiating company policies aimed at attracting the best talent and providing existing employees the best experience possible. Her work on this front has long positioned Kruze Consulting a step ahead of the competition, instituting policies like a remote work option long before the pandemic.

"When I started Kruze one of my main focuses was to create a company where tax professionals have more autonomy and trust with leaders. Since day one Kruze has offered remote work as an option. When the pandemic hit, our employees were already used to working from home so workflow wasn't disrupted and the team was seamlessly adjusting to the new reality of the world. We've instituted technology at every level that enables our employees to provide the best client experience possible and consistently deliver high-quality work. I'm very proud of the team and the culture we've created together at Kruze!" said Vanessa Kruze, Founder & CEO of Kruze Consulting.

In addition to stellar benefits, it's the work that makes employees excited to be a part of Kruze. Working with over 700 VC-backed startups, Kruze has access to numerous industries and startups of all sizes so the account work never gets stale. The culture at Kruze prizes technological solutions and advances as a means to unlock valuable time for Kruze CPAs and tax professionals to service clients with efficiency and quality.

"I've worked across a wide range of accounting and financial institutions, and I've never seen anything quite like Kruze. The leadership team is focused on enhancing my favorite part of this work - servicing clients, instead of creating bureaucracy and busy work," said Scott Orn, COO at Kruze Consulting. "Vanessa is always thinking creatively about ways to evolve the employee experience and I'm excited to continue to be a part of building the team and culture she's created!"

About Kruze Consulting

Kruze provides Startup CFO Consulting to over 700+ startups in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, New York, and other major startup hubs. To date, Kruze's clients have raised over $10 billion in venture capital and are market-leading Saas, software, eCommerce, eHealth and FinTech startups. Founded in 2012 by Vanessa Kruze, a Big Four alum, startup controller and CPA, the firm handles all things accounting, tax, finance, and HR. Everything including interim CFO Consulting, financial modeling, startup tax returns, venture debt consulting, 409A valuations, bookkeeping, AR/AP, and Seed/Series A/B Fundraising Preparation can be seamlessly handled by the professionals at Kruze. Visit https://kruzeconsulting.com/ to learn more.

Press Contact

Jessi West

[email protected]

(415) 562-6005

SOURCE Kruze Consulting