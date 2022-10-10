Accounts Payable Automation Market Set to Reach USD 5,809.38 Million with Growing CAGR 10.8% by 2029, Size, Share, Demand, Top Players, Revenue and Future Growth Analysis

HOUSTON, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Bridge Market research has recently released expansive research titled "Global Accounts Payable Automation Market" guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. This study provides the broader perspective of the market place with its comprehensive market insights and analysis which eases surviving and succeeding in the market. The report makes business well acquainted with insightful knowledge of the global, regional and local market statistics. Businesses can assertively use the data, statistics, research, and insights about the market covered in the superior market report to make decisions about business strategies and to achieve maximum return on investment (ROI).

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the accounts payable automation market are expected to reach USD 5,809.38 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. "Solutions" accounts for the most prominent modules mode segment. The Global Accounts Payable Automation Market report also covers pricing analysis, patent analysis, and technological advancements in depth.

Accounts Payable (AP) Automation is the act of processing invoices in a digital format and through a touchless process using an AP automation solution. In an ideal situation, 100% of invoices a company receives can be processed automatically without human intervention. AP automation is more than just Optical Character Recognition (OCR). It is automation across the entire AP process, from data capture using OCR or digital invoice formats (such as EDI and e-invoices) through AP workflow, such as routing, coding, reviewing, and approving invoices and automatically matching them to Purchase Orders (PO), to the seamless integration with your Enterprise Resource Planning system.

Account payable is important to ensure payment of bills on a timely basis, which improves the company's credit rating. This increasing demand for account payable bill generation is due to the timely payment of invoices, which ensures an uninterrupted flow of supplies and services, and timely payment avoids overdue payments and penalties. The accounts payable automation Industry is growing rapidly due to AL, ML, and cloud services. The companies are even launching new software to gain a larger market share.

Some of the major players operating in the global accounts payable automation market are:

SAP SE

Oracle Corporation

Sage Group plc,

Tipalti Inc.

FreshBooks

Zycus Inc.

Airbase Inc.

FIS.

Coupa Software Inc.

Comarch SA.

FinancialForce

MHC Automation

Procurify Technologies Inc.

Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

MineralTree

Kofax Inc.

AvidXchange

Bottomline Technologies, Inc.

FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Bill

Recent Development

In January 2022 , SAP SE partnered with Icertis to deliver enterprise contract intelligence. The partnership took place to expand solution portfolio of contract management. The partnership will leverage the company's technology to deliver more valuable services to their customer base

with Icertis to deliver enterprise contract intelligence. The partnership took place to expand solution portfolio of contract management. The partnership will leverage the company's technology to deliver more valuable services to their customer base In November 2021 , Oracle Corporation launched an oracle fusion ERP analytics instrument for financial insights. This solution was designed to enable data process easier. This solution was a reliable solution for large-sized and mid-sized businesses, thereby helping the company to expand its market

Key Drivers

Growth in the need to digitize the payment process and reduction in invoice processing time

The growth of digitalization is revolutionizing the interaction between customers and businesses and building a new platform for the interaction of ideas. Digitalization is the process of converting information into digital information by using various data and software. Since 2009 there has been a transformation of financial institutions towards digitalization by integrating digital technologies. Digital transformation has provided automation, better services, and efficiency to financial processes. Even the customers are inclined more towards digital platforms for the transaction of their financial assets; this has even boosted up more during this pandemic. The increasing need to digitize the payment process and reduce invoice time is thus leading to the growth of the accounts payable automation market.

Increasing demand for account payable automation for bill generation

Account payable is important to ensure payment of bills on a timely basis, which improves the company's credit rating. This increasing demand for account payable bill generation due to the timely payment of invoices ensures an uninterrupted flow of supplies and services. Timely payment avoids overdue payments, penalties, and other late fees among organizations, thus creating huge growth for the global account payable automation market.

Increase in the use of account payable platforms

Individual companies are getting more accustomed to account payable platforms for making transactions for their basic usage, such as gaining basic information, buying goods, or using it as a platform for their business.

Global Accounts Payable Automation Market Scope

The accounts payable automation market is segmented based on component, organization size, process, vertical, and deployment mode. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

By Component

Solutions

Services

By Organization Size

Large Enterprise

Small And Medium Enterprise

By Process

Invoice Capture,

Invoice Approval

Payment Authorization

Payment Execution

Export

By Deployment Mode

Cloud

On-Premise

By Vertical

Manufacturing

Consumer Goods And Retail

Energy And Utilities

Healthcare

Banking, Financial Services

Insurance

IT and Telecom

Government

Automotive

Others

Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The global accounts payable automation market is analyzed, and market size insights and trends are provided by country, organization size, components, deployment modes, vertical, process as referenced above.

The countries covered in the accounts payable automation market report are South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East Africa, U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America.

North America dominates the global accounts payable automation market. China is likely to be the fastest-growing global accounts payable automation market. The rising infrastructure, commercial, and industrial developments in emerging countries such as China and US are credited with the market's dominance.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the accounts North America payable automation market are expected to reach USD 2,083.41 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2022 to 2029. "Solutions" accounts for the most prominent modules mode segment. The North America Accounts Payable Automation Market also covers pricing analysis, patent analysis, and technological advancements in depth.

Table of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Report

Part 03: Global Accounts Payable Automation Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Accounts Payable Automation Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Accounts Payable Automation Market Segmentation By Deployment Mode

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

