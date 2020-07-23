Accounts Receivable Automation Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)

NEW YORK, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global accounts receivable automation market (henceforth, referred to as the market studied) was valued at USD 1,676.6 million in 2019, and is projected to be worth USD 3,433.40 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 12.66% during the period of 2020-2025. Accounts Receivable Automation process is increasingly becoming inevitable as it helps organizations reduce costs, time, and increases efficiency. Poor receivables processes impact credit decisions, corporate borrowing, liquidity management, reporting of corporate sales, and commissions to sales staff. Moreover, ineffective receivables processes make it difficult to know the status of an organization's current financial position. ?



- Paper-based invoices that are manual & physical in nature poses several challenges for recipients looking to quickly and effectively process them. According to PYMNTS, such invoices cost businesses about USD 16 to USD 22 per invoice to process; moreover, these are delivered via postmail and fax machines, which amounts to 72.4% and 43.8%, respectively. Such practices are some of the basic friction points in accounts receivables.

- Owing to the increasing concern of businesses over their accounts receivable process, financial decision-makers are focusing on innovating their accounts receivable processes. According to a study by Mastercard and PYMTS.com of 400 financial decision-makers in more than 12 different industries in 2018 found that; 54% of the most innovative companies plan to automate the process, 45% of them plan to enable payments directly from invoices. ?

- Over the forecasted period, SMEs are expected to offer a prime opportunity of growth for accounts receivable automation solution providers in the market, as by numbers such enterprises are greater in number compared to large enterprises and are expected to drive volume growth over the coming years. According to PYMNTS, in 2018, 26% of the smallest companies planned to automated receivables, whereas 33% of the largest companies planned for the same.

- Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many organizations are facing supply and demand challenges, this is expected to influence their credit payments and see a significant delay in payments or even non-payment due to limited to no sales in their businesses during the months of March, April, and May; the impact on accounts receivable across B2B space are expected to echo till the next 90 days, as many businesses maintain such time frame for their accounts receivable.



Key Market Trends

BFSI Industry Expected to Exhibit Significant Adoption



- Automation in the banking industry helps the financial institutions in simplifying their operations, minimizing the operation costs, and optimizing their credit collection process, by automating the repetitive and time-taking backend tasks. It also helps the industry to evolve and eliminate redundant processes, and improve the credibility of the financial institutions. It further helps the institutions to deploy its valuable resources to various other important value-added projects and tasks where the involvement of humans is inevitable.?

- Process Automation is widely adopted in the BFSI sector as it automated transactional tasks at scale, such as processing invoices, data entry, reporting, cash collection, credit collection, payment to vendors, and many more.? Recently, HSBC deployed Treasury APIs, which enables the treasurers to initiate, track and complete transactions efficiently and by enhancing visibility. The integration creates transparency in corporate payments and allows the finance managers make informed and dynamic cash and credit management decision.?

- In March 2020, the technology solutions and payment processing company, Jack Henry & Associates integrated its BusinessManager with the SilverLake System, with the aim to streamline accounts receivable financing. The SilverLake System is a banking platform that provides automation designed for commercial banks of all sizes. The integration is expected to enable the financial institutions to provide funding to their business customers with more speed, accuracy and efficiency.

- Also, Finish FinTech Enterpay received a fresh round of funding with a view to expand the reach of its B2B automated invoicing solutions, and fuel the international expansion of its automated B2B-focused eCommerce invoicing offering. ?

- The Covid-19 pandemic has created significant disruptions to the financial services industry, such as liquidity and limited access to credit. In the current crisis, automation solutions are dramatically improving the operations of the financial institutions, specifically the accounts receivables process. An accounts receivable automation solutions integrates various technologies, such as automation, AI, and Machine Learning, throughout the credit cycle, which significantly helps the banks and financial institutions emerge out of the crisis.?



Asia-Pacific to Witness Highest Growth



- Asia-Pacific is expected to witness robust growth owing to the growing need for automating day-to-day operational processes. Due to the increasing demand for precise accounting procedure management and timely processing of payment processes from customers, accounts receivable automation is adopted by enterprises in the region to boost payment collection.?

- The accounts receivable automation market in the region has gained traction, due to the increasing demand for automated and secured payable processes. The use of automated accounts receivable solution allows organizations to successfully drive the transformation of their accounts receivable departments to overcome the challenges of manual and paper-based processes.?

- The adoption of AI-driven solution is expected to create scope for the market in the region. For instance, In March 2020, Fuji Xerox Asia Pacific announced its expanded partnership with business process and document automation vendor Esker to launch the Esker Accounts Receivable solution in the region. The AI-driven solution enables different teams to collaborate more effectively and is compliant with standards in over 60 countries.?

- By accelerating invoice delivery, this solution allows customers to reduce days sales outstanding and processing costs, while simultaneously enhancing business efficiency. Additionally, it automates the areas of accounts receivable that matter most to the business, from invoice delivery and credits and collections to cash application and payments, allowing companies to collect receivables on time.



Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the Accounts Receivable Automation Market is moderately fragmented owing to the presence of significant market players globally. The market players are viewing strategic collaborations and acquisitions as a lucrative path towards expansion and strengthening their global foothold. The solution providers are also making several innovations in the market to enhance the value of their solutions and enhance their customer base. The small and medium solution providers are also seeking funds from various sources to strengthen their R&D capabilities and emerge as a strong player in the market. Some of the key developments in the market are :

- June 2020 - Kofax Inc. launched its new Trade Finance Solution, low-code, configurable framework built on the Kofax Intelligent Automation platform. It accelerates end-to-end automation of trade finance workflows. The solution automates the processing of paper and electronic trade transaction documents enabling banks and other financial institutions to improve efficiency, enhance compliance and reduce processing times.?

- May 2020 - Deutsche Börse AG and SAP SE entered a strategic partnership to advance digitalization and standardize the IT systems of the stock market operator and market structure provider. The common goal is to develop a framework for the secure use of cloud-based SAP services that satisfies the high regulatory requirements of the financial sector.



