AccountTECH Builds on a Decade of "Security First" Design by Partnering with Workstreet for SOC 2 Type 2 Certification

BOSTON, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For the last 10 years, AccountTECH has made a "security first" approach the absolute foundation of their company policy, infrastructure, and architectural design. Today, as the next step in their ongoing security improvement journey, AccountTECH is proud to announce that they have chosen Workstreet to help them achieve SOC 2 Type 2 compliance. This strategic partnership will subject AccountTECH's long-standing internal efforts to rigorous evaluation by qualified outside security auditors, as well as comprehensive penetration testing—simulated cyberattacks used to uncover any hidden system vulnerabilities. Ultimately, this initiative is designed to validate AccountTECH's architecture and make the sensitive financial and commission data of their real estate brokerage clients as secure as possible.

What is SOC 2 Type 2 and Why is it Important?

In layman's terms, while some security certifications act as a one-time "snapshot" to verify that security tools are simply turned on, a SOC 2 Type 2 audit is much more rigorous. It evaluates how effectively a company's security controls actually perform in the real world over an extended period of time, typically three to twelve months. This ongoing observation proves to outside auditors that a company isn't just writing down security rules, but is actively following them day in and day out—verifying everything from secure code deployment to ensuring a departing employee's access is instantly revoked.

Invisible to the User, Essential to the Enterprise

For the everyday user navigating darwin. Cloud, these massive security evaluations and infrastructural validations will remain completely unseen in the user interface. There are no new buttons to click or menus to learn. However, beneath the surface of the UI, this enterprise-grade security architecture is the foundational pillar of AccountTECH's operations, ensuring that the unified platform their clients rely on is protected by an invisible, impenetrable armor.

Transparent Security Through Vanta's "Showroom"

To manage this complex, continuous security environment, AccountTECH is utilizing Vanta, an industry-leading compliance automation platform. Vanta serves as AccountTECH's central organizational tool, continuously monitoring their systems to ensure compliance. More importantly, it features a live "Trust Center"—a digital showroom that allows people outside the company, including clients and partners, to transparently view AccountTECH's security framework and real-time posture from the outside looking in.

Why Workstreet is AccountTECH's Uniquely Qualified Guide

To have their robust foundation evaluated properly, AccountTECH needed the best in the business. They selected Workstreet because Workstreet is officially recognized as Vanta's #1 Managed Service Provider (MSP). Workstreet is uniquely qualified to serve as AccountTECH's guide because they have built and operated more startup and enterprise security programs than any other company.

Furthermore, Workstreet combines cutting-edge AI automation with elite human expertise. Every piece of their compliance work undergoes rigorous review by a team of former Big 4 auditors, SaaS operators, and Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs). With a proven track record of maintaining a 100% audit success rate, Workstreet ensures that AccountTECH's long-standing security efforts will be validated efficiently, flawlessly, and to the highest possible standard.

About AccountTECH

For over 25 years, AccountTECH has been a leading provider of specialized enterprise-class accounting software, financial intelligence, and benchmarking for real estate brokerages across North America. Its flagship product, darwin.Cloud, is a technologically advanced, secure data hub that handles complex commission accounting, processes transactions, and organizes agents across multiple companies or franchises on a unified platform. Driven by a goal of "single-point-of-entry" through continuous automation and software integration, AccountTECH delivers unmatched visibility into brokerage profitability, cost structures, and financial resilience.

www.accounttech.com (978) 947-3600

For sales inquiries, please contact:

Theresa Hurt

[email protected]

(978) 710-0071

Media contact:

Rizza Batol

[email protected]

(978) 947-3600

SOURCE AccountTECH