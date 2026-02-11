AccountTech Expert Warns: In the Era of AI-Driven Fraud, "Trust is No Longer Sufficient" for Business Internal Controls

BOSTON, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As artificial intelligence rapidly evolves, it is fundamentally changing the landscape of corporate security and accounting. In a recent webinar titled "Internal Controls in an Era of Artificial Intelligence," AccountTech, a leading provider of software for real estate brokerages, addressed the growing threat of "stolen trust" and the urgent need for businesses to modernize their gatekeeping protocols.

Cheryl Wellman, a licensed CPA and former auditor with over 30 years of experience, led the session, warning that traditional fraud detection methods are failing against sophisticated AI schemes.

"Hackers are no longer just guessing passwords; they are researching your company to exploit human nature," said Wellman. "We have seen enough real-world examples to know that trust alone is no longer sufficient. In today's AI environment, schemes are designed specifically to exploit that trust through deep fakes and impersonation."

The Rise of the "Deep Fake"

The webinar highlighted a plausible and increasingly common scenario: an employee receives a video call from a distressed executive requesting an urgent wire transfer. The voice and image are perfect, but the person is a "deep fake"—an AI-generated clone. Because these attacks mimic verified authority figures, employees often bypass standard protocols to "help" the boss.

Shifting from Detection to Prevention

Wellman emphasized that businesses must shift their mindset from "detective controls" (finding the mistake after it happens) to "preventative controls" (stopping the fraud before it occurs).

Key strategies outlined during the presentation included:

The "Secret Phrase" Defense: To combat deep fakes, organizations should establish a non-digital "safe word" or phrase (e.g., "It's snowing in the jungle") that is never written down. If a request feels suspicious, the employee asks for the phrase.

Tone at the Top: Executive leadership must set the standard that integrity and security supersede speed. If leadership allows exceptions, the control system becomes unstable.

Segregation of Duties: No single individual should have the authority to create, approve, and release a payment. This separation creates natural checkpoints that make fraud difficult to execute.

difficult to execute. Centralized Onboarding: To prevent "fake vendor" schemes, businesses must implement rigorous validation, such as IRS TIN matching and bank account verification, before a new vendor or agent is entered into the system.

The Human Element in an AI World

While AI offers efficiency, the webinar concluded that it cannot replace human judgment. As automated attacks become more frequent—with bots now capable of changing their attack patterns between attempts—human oversight remains the ultimate firewall.

"Speed is currency in business, but judgment is your protection," Wellman noted. "The most successful companies will be those that shift from asking 'Did we catch the mistake?' to 'Did we prevent the system from allowing the mistake to happen?"

About AccountTECH

AccountTECH is the leading provider of specialized accounting, financial intelligence, and benchmarking for real estate brokerages. Serving thousands of offices across North America and Canada, AccountTECH delivers unmatched visibility into brokerage profitability, cost structures, and financial resilience.

www.accounttech.com (978) 947-3600

For sales inquiries, please contact:

Theresa Hurt

[email protected]

(978) 710-0071

Media contact:

Rizza Batol

[email protected]

(978) 947-3600

SOURCE AccountTECH