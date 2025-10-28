AccountTECH Invites Clients to Co-Design the Future of darwin.Cloud

BOSTON, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AccountTECH has launched a bold new initiative to redesign darwin.Cloud, its flagship real estate back-office and accounting platform — this time with users directly shaping the experience. The first of several live interactive design webinars drew more than 60 participants, who shared ideas, critiques, and creativity that are already influencing the next generation of darwin.Cloud's user interface.

"darwin.Cloud has always been built with our users in mind," said Mark Blagden, CEO of AccountTECH, "But now, we're building it with them — in real time. This redesign is about listening, iterating, and evolving together."

A New Approach: Design by Collaboration

The redesign process began with an open invitation to clients to participate in live design sessions and review prototype layouts of the Property/Post screen — one of the most heavily used features of darwin.Cloud. Attendees saw early design concepts including:

A cleaner, icon-free top menu with simplified navigation

A new "Work / Setup" toggle to streamline daily workflows

Improved post and save options designed for faster transaction handling

A refined layout focused on simplicity and readability

Participants didn't just watch — they actively shaped the direction of the new interface through discussion, live chat, and post-session feedback forms.

What Users Told Us

For this first, of many, design webinars, the feedback was immediate and enthusiastic. According to the session summary:

Users strongly favored text-only menus over icon-based navigation for speed and clarity.

The new AI powered "Fix" button for correcting posted transactions was "a game-changer."

There was strong interest in exploring multi-modal voice-based AI navigation in addition to menu driven navigation.

Users encouraged AccountTECH to maintain established menu navigation across new software versions. For long-time users, this helps users by delivering a familiar work-flow across new version releases.

This real-time feedback loop will become the cornerstone of the redesign effort, ensuring that every decision improves the real-world experience for brokerage accounting teams.

What's Next

Based on this first session, AccountTECH's design and development teams are now:

Building a new, revised design option that incorporates all the user feedback from the initial design webinar

Refining the menu layout to emphasize readability and workspace efficiency

Exploring how AI chat and voice command interfaces for natural-language navigation and actions could enforce the strict security controls built into darwin.Cloud.

Scheduling a follow-up webinar to showcase the updated interface and gather more feedback

"Our users' insights are shaping darwin.Cloud in ways we couldn't have done alone," said Blagden. "They see details that make a real difference in daily work — and that's the kind of collaboration that drives great software forward."

About AccountTECH

AccountTECH builds innovative back-office and financial analytics software for the real estate brokerage industry. Its platform, darwin.Cloud, delivers end-to-end automation for commissions, accounting, and performance analytics, serving some of the largest and fastest-growing brokerages across North America.

